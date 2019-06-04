Your daily horoscope: June 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing now is that you think for yourself and don’t follow a particular opinion or belief just because most other people are doing so. You may find yourself swimming against the tide of public opinion but public opinion isn’t always right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although you are usually the life and soul of the party you will want to be on your own today. It may annoy some people that you suddenly cut yourself off from contact but you need to get your head together and you need to do it now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep doing what you are doing and ignore those who say you should be doing something else. According to the planets it will be a complete waste of time trying to explain your motives, so just get on with it and accept the consequences.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to fight to get yourself noticed today but that’s okay. You are one of those people who enjoys a challenge and when you win – and you will win – you will also enjoy the rewards it brings, some of which may be financial.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Leave behind whatever issues your mind has been wrestling with these past few weeks and march confidently into the future. What you did, or did not do, yesterday will have no effect on what you do today or tomorrow, so stop worrying and start living!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you go out of your way to make friends with someone who is very different to you in terms of personality you may be surprised to find you hit it off. Opposites do attract and, on this occasion, they will not only attract but also complement one another.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think you can complete a certain task on your own, but you will complete it faster, and to a higher standard, if you get assistance. Even if you are the best at what you do there is still room for improvement – and always will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you have been pushing yourself way too hard and need to take a break. Take it now, not later. And make sure it is a proper break too, not one where you end up working on something else. Switch off completely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Start thinking about what changes you would like to make in the very near future. Yes, of course, you make changes all the time but as mind planet Mercury moves in your favour today your outlook will expand and your ambitions will expand too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who tries to play games with you is sure to regret it. You are in no mood for trivial pursuits and you won’t hesitate to let others know. As far as you are concerned they can do one of two things: assist or get out of your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to take what you hear from friends and family members too seriously today because almost certainly you are hearing only half the story. Also, act on the assumption that others may be deliberately making things look worse than they are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Give yourself plenty of time to finish whatever it is you are currently working on. You may think you have to rush through it to meet a deadline but you don’t, not least because it’s a deadline that was imposed on you rather than one you chose for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Take pleasure in what you do today, even if it’s an activity you did not want to get involved with. Happiness is a state of mind, as is success, and if you can get your head to a good place then everything else will be good for you too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com