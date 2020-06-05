 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: June 5

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you need to pay considerably more attention to relationships and partnerships. Yes, of course, it’s important that you follow your dreams, but make sure that your dreams don’t clash with the dreams of those you love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must speak your mind today, but you must also make sure that each and every one of your claims is based on fact. Your rivals are hoping and praying you will defend a belief that cannot be proved, because then they can cast doubt on everything you say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A dispute that has lingered for weeks if not months must be resolved over the next 24 hours. If you allow it to carry on any longer you will lose big, most likely financially. Either reach an agreement or split completely so you can go your own way.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s lunar eclipse may in some way dent your confidence but hopefully it won’t be enough to deflect you from the course of action you have chosen to take. Also, make sure any doubts you have are dealt with in logical, rather than emotional, ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t find it hard to persuade others to assist you today but you will find it hard convincing yourself that it needs to be done. Face facts Cancer: No matter how talented you may be it’s unlikely you will be able to reach the top on your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you fall out with a friend or colleague over a creative matter today you must find a way to get past it quickly. Whatever the problem happens to be it pales into insignificance next to the rewards on offer, so stop arguing and start working together again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s okay to argue with those whose opinions you disagree with, but don’t make a war of it. Yes, some things are worth fighting for, but the planets suggest this isn’t one of them, so keep a sense of perspective and keep on the right side of powerful people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your way with words will get you just about anything you desire, but be careful because once you’ve got it you may not be able to give it up or give it back. Instead, why not use your sense of humour to make people laugh? They’ll love you for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get firm guarantees today that you won’t be out of pocket if you agree to put money into something that carries a clear financial risk. If you can’t get those guarantees – or if you distrust the people giving them – give it a miss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not many things bother you in life but today’s lunar eclipse in your sign will stir things up to such an extent that you begin to wonder if you’ve been doing the right thing. Of course you have. Ultimately, all roads lead to the same destination.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It will pay you to keep a low profile over the next 24 hours. While those around you are getting worked up about the kind of trivial issues you can’t be bothered with, you will have both the space and the time to give thought to the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to ram your opinions down someone’s throat – in fact that kind of approach is likely to be counterproductive. Allow them to have a different point of view, and don’t feel it is your responsibility to convert them to the “truth”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Unless you know with absolute certainty that you will be able to deliver on a promise of some kind then you have no business making it in the first place. Today’s eclipse warns if your actions fail to live up to your words then your reputation will suffer.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies