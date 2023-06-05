Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Travel and social activities are well starred on your birthday and you will be out there having a huge amount of fun, but for best results you must take into consideration what friends and family members would like to do too. It’s not all about you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can sense that something isn’t quite right with your life but you can’t put your finger on what it might be. Fortunately, as Venus moves in your favour today there will be a lightning flash of inspiration that highlights where you need to make changes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may not be your style to take too much for granted but you could easily slip into the trap of believing that everything will work out for the best when, sadly, that probably isn’t the case. Get real and start noticing what is really going on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone who does not share your sense of fun may get angry with you today because they see the current situation in an overly serious light. Don’t waste time trying to cheer them up – they quite enjoy their own predictions of doom and gloom.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you are coming to the end of a difficult phase but there will still be occasions over the next few days when you must raise your game and make sure rivals and competitors don’t get the better of you. You’re still No 1.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can be a bit pushy at times but the planets warn if you try to force others to do your bidding today your efforts could backfire. Use your vast reserves of charm to persuade friends and colleagues to see things and do things your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you do for others over the next 24 hours they more they will expect from you over the rest of the week, so it might be best to do nothing at all. You were not put on Earth to fetch and carry while they take it easy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you do not allow negative thinking to creep into your life, because it will hold you back from pursuing your dreams. Make use of the sun in the most adventurous area of your chart to aim high and move fast.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you run the risk of going over the top and making claims you have no way of knowing are true. Your enemies have been waiting for a chance to make you look bad – don’t hand it to them on a plate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What looks like a lucky break today could turn out to be a double-edged sword, especially if you have persuaded yourself that you are 100-per-cent correct and your opponents are 100-per-cent misguided. They will enjoy proving you wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to be obsessing about something over which you have only limited control and you must get beyond that and accept the world as it is. Think of all those times in the past you thought the world was ending… and it never did.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a colleague tries to persuade you to do something you think won’t work then by all means tell them to get lost. Having said which, how sure are you that they don’t know what they are doing? You don’t want to be the one who misses out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be the sort to go to extremes but what happens next will tempt you to ignore what your rational mind is telling you and act purely on emotion. Big mistake. The result will be a mess and the backlash won’t be long in coming.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com