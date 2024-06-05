Your daily horoscope: June 5, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you must follow your heart wherever it leads you. Ignore what others say you should be doing and do only what makes you happy – because if you are happy the people you share your life with will be happy as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Social activities will go well for you now that the new moon is approaching, so if you have not yet made any plans then do so immediately. Actually, you don’t need to know where to go or what to do – just get up and get active!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Opportunities to improve your money situation are sure to come your way over the next few days and if you put your mind to it you could end up making some serious cash. But don’t get so serious about it that you neglect the fun side of life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With a new moon in your sign tomorrow this is the best time of the year to dream impossible dreams, because nothing is beyond your reach. Others may say you are aiming way too high but they are wrong – your self-belief can make it happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Listen to your instincts and act on what they tell you, even if – especially if – the rest of the world says you are crazy. This is one of those rare occasions when even your most outrageous thoughts can and must be followed through to the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lack for ideas today but there is a danger that you won’t trust yourself enough to act on them. If there are doubts in your mind then ask someone whose advice you value to give you an honest opinion. Chances are they will love your thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If your everyday routine has become a bit stale then shake things up by following a different way of doing things. You may be conservative by nature but you know there are times when it pays to be radical, and this is one of them.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

So many good things are happening in your world and the new moon is about to bring even more welcome news your way. What a friend or loved one tells you today will bring the broadest of smiles to your face as you share in their amazing good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are thinking of making some kind of investment now is the time to get expert advise. You may trust your intuition enough to let it guide you but it won’t hurt to get a second opinion – and it will almost certainly be a profitable one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As tomorrow’s new moon takes place in the partnership area of your chart you can and you must get together with people who share your outlook on life. What you do on your own may be good but what you do with others will be out of this world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The harder you push yourself over the next few days the more you will accomplish. Others may wonder where you get your energy from but because you are so committed to what you are working on it won’t seem like much of an effort at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t lack for big ideas today, nor will you lack for the self-belief that is needed to turn those ideas into realities. The approaching new moon will highlight creative and artistic activities, so do something the world will remember you for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart will remind you that no matter how successful you may be in the world at large it is how you relate to your nearest and dearest that matters most. It’s their love that will always sustain you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com