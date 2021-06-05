Your daily horoscope: June 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday suggests you will be dealing with some serious issues over the coming 12 months. You can still be laid-back and fun-loving but you must also set aside time to deal with matters of a purely material nature.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn you are attaching too much importance to issues that are of no significance at all. The way to get away from that is to become emotionally detached from worldly events. Deal with problems as they arise but don’t let them own you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be coming up against some pushy people of late and it’s getting harder to control your temper and not hit back at them. It might help to remind yourself that these people are very much in the minority. Most people are still wonderful.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Follow your instincts this weekend, even if they point you in directions that look dark and dangerous. Since when have you been the sort of person who is scared of what might be lurking in the shadows? The only thing to fear is fear itself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep your feelings to yourself over the next 48 hours, especially if they are the kind of feelings that more sensitive types might find threatening. With Mars in your sign at odds with Pluto, planet of passion, self-control is of the utmost importance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your sign has a reputation for recklessness and there is every chance you will live up to it this weekend. You need to understand that causes always have consequences, so if you make a wrong decision it will in some way come back at you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It does not matter how turbulent the emotional weather may get over the next day or two you will stay calm and be the rock that everyone clings to. You may not be the most expressive of people but you are the most reliable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you deny yourself some sort of pleasure this weekend it will have a negative effect on your mood, which in turn could sour your relations with other people. There is no reason why you should not indulge yourself – and every reason why you should!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why is someone you don’t usually get along with now treating you like a long-lost friend? Should you be suspicious about it? Of course you should! Almost certainly they are after something – something they know you would not give them if they asked for it openly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment, so it might be smart to hold off making any major decisions for a while. The solar eclipse on the 10th will bring into the open what was previously hidden from view. Then you can act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you allow yourself to say what probably should not be said this weekend, even if it only takes a moment, you could set off a firestorm of protests that could easily rage out of control. You don’t HAVE to express an opinion Cap!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have big ambitions but for some reason can’t get yourself motivated. That’s okay. In fact it may even be good. The more you think about what you want to do over the next few days the more success you will have when you do eventually take action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on the good things in life this weekend and ignore everything else. Because you are such a sensitive person you do sometimes get caught up in both your own and other people’s worries and woes. Snap out of it – there’s still plenty to smile about.

