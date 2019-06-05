Your daily horoscope: June 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you use your brain this year you will come to some interesting conclusions about what is going on in the world and what you should do about it. Those conclusions will be both enlightening and enriching. Once you know what’s going on you can profit from it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although you may be required to put other people’s needs ahead of your own today you won’t lose out. On the contrary, the fact that you are willing to make sacrifices, however small, for others means you will get something good in return.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ideas will come thick and fast today and you are advised to carry a pen and a piece of paper with you wherever you go so you can jot them down before you forget them. Even your big brain will be hard-pressed to remember them all.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Business activities are under excellent stars at the moment and even if you lose money in one direction you will make up for it in another. You see openings quicker than most other people and if you act on them fast you could even get rich.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What is the most important thing you could be doing right now? Identify it and then do it to the exclusion of everything else. Mind planet Mercury, now in your sign, will make sure that everything runs smoothly and according to plan.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point worrying about things over which you have no control. The planets indicate that everything will work out for the best if you stay calm and refuse to let fear get the better of you. Your imagination should be your servant, not your master.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why is everyone so friendly at the moment? Could people you don’t really trust be up to no good? Well, it’s possible, of course, but the planets suggest that even those you have clashed with in the past now genuinely want to be your friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no need to get suspicious if someone in a position of authority showers you with praise over the next 24 hours – they really do think you are special. Work out what it is you have done to please them, then do it some more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have been thinking about taking a vacation then now is the time to get serious about your plans. Decide where you want to go and what you want to do and then book that ticket. Don’t hesitate – let your instincts guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is now too late to back out of something you were never completely sure about but agreed to go along with for the sake of an easy life. If the consequences don’t suit you then you have no one but yourself to blame. Next time, just say “no”

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you need from a friend – a favour, a loan, or even a hug – come right out and ask for it. Chances are they will give it to you with no questions asked. They want to give it as much as you want to have it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to catch up and then get ahead on the work front this is the day to make your play. You may not have any more energy than usual but you will use your time in a far more effective way. Work smarter, not harder.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may need to get tough with someone you have dealings with today but that’s okay – they will respond well to a more forthright approach. It’s not often you crack the whip but when you do others are left in no doubt that you mean it.

