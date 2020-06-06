Your daily horoscope: June 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Mars on your birthday will inspire you to think big and act as if the world is yours for the taking – which in a way it is. Just remember that you will do better professionally if you can get along with people on a personal level too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you meet through a friend will get your pulse racing this weekend, and it could be the start of a beautiful friendship. However, the sun at odds with your ruler Mars warns it could be a short-lived dalliance, so enjoy it while it lasts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may enjoy doing things that other people say cannot be done, but don’t get carried away and take on tasks that are probably going to be too much for you. Your strength and your stamina may be amazing, but don’t kid yourself that you are invincible.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something different this weekend. The planets indicate that you have been much too predictable of late, so do something that shocks those around you and gets you noticed – for the right reasons, of course. You were not born to be like everyone else Gemini.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is someone you want to impress then the best way of doing so is to show them your caring side. If, however, you try to show them how tough you can be it could be a major turn-off for them, and major trouble for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets suggest you have nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to, so banish all negative thoughts from your mind and live as if you cannot possibly lose. If you think happy you will be happy – yes Leo, it’s really as simple as that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because your sign is ruled by mind planet Mercury you can be super logical at times, but every now and again you go to the other extreme and act on pure emotion – and that could be the case now. Looking back, you’ll wonder what on earth came over you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to let work stress you out. Today’s sun-Mars link may make it seem as if you have only a limited amount of time to get things done but it isn’t true. Quality is always more important than quantity, so take your time and get it right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times this weekend when you find it hard to control your feelings about certain people, but control them you must. If you don’t then it won’t be long before you find yourself in a full-on argument – and that’s just a waste of your time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put family and relationship issues behind you and just have a good time. Sometimes the best reaction to things that need fixing is simply to ignore them. At the very least you won’t make them worse and, who knows, they may even fix themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Promise yourself right here and right now that you won’t let your temper get the better of you. Today’s sun-Mars link warns that if you lose your cool with a friend or work colleague the situation could spiral out of control faster than anyone anticipated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This should be a happy and light-hearted weekend, one in which family and friends bring a great deal of joy. Don’t let worries about your money situation hold you back in any way – focus on having fun and don’t count the cost until later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will go out of your way to help people in need this weekend. But don’t neglect to help yourself as well. You have your own dreams, desires and ambitions to take care of, and taking care of No. 1 will help you take care of others better too.