HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because you can force others to do your bidding does not mean you have to. In fact, your birthday chart warns if you get too domineering over the coming year you could annoy even your best friends and allies. Work with people, not against them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What looks like a minor success early in the day will look like a major triumph come this evening, mainly because you were not afraid to make a tough decision or two. There will be more tough decisions to make as the week progresses.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have not yet resolved a personal issue of some kind then you need to get on to it quickly because time is running out. Yes, your money situation needs looking at as well, but over the next few days relationships must take priority.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have legitimate cause for complaint against one or more individuals but if you are smart you will keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself today. You don’t have to forgive and forget but you must choose your words with care.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Work colleagues and employers don’t expect you to be on top of your game every minute of every day, so why do you expect it of yourself? The message of the stars now is that you need to be more forgiving, not of others but of yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The line between taking a calculated risk and taking a foolish risk may be hard to see today, so if there is any doubt at all you must not gamble with your financial or professional position. It’s not as if anyone is trying to force you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring opportunities to move up in the world over the next few days but not all of them will be worth pursuing. Be selective and make sure you get a decent return on your time and energy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be more mental than emotional in your outlook on life but that doesn’t mean you don’t possess feelings, and you will certainly be more sensitive than usual over the next 24 hours. Don’t let what other people say enrage you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you may have to cut loose a friend or colleague who is no longer pulling their weight. You may not want to be ruthless but the bottom line is it’s your money and your reputation that will suffer if you’re too soft with them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in your opposite sign makes a less than happy link to power planet Pluto today, so be careful what you say when dealing with employers and authority figures. Even if your words are spoken in jest it’s unlikely they will see the funny side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have so many tasks on the go now that it may be getting a bit much for you. A lot of the blame rests on your own shoulders because you don’t like to delegate responsibility to your colleagues. You cannot possibly do it all on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you keep your feelings under wraps today you may succeed in avoiding a confrontation but you will only be delaying the inevitable. The message of the stars now is that you can and you must speak up about some sort of injustice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Changes on the work front may be unsettling but in the long-term you will recognize they were not only inevitable but necessary too. Make things easier for yourself today by letting go of methods and routines that clearly don’t work for you.

