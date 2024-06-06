Your daily horoscope: June 6, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday makes all things possible, so dare to dream of all the wonderful things you want to do with your life, then get out into the world and make them happen. There are genuinely no limits to what you can achieve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Speak your mind today and don’t worry in the slightest what other people might think about your views and opinions. You have never been the sort to care if you are popular or not and you are not about to change your ways now!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s new moon will assist you in finding ways to improve your financial situation, although ultimately it will be up to you whether or not you choose to make the sacrifices that are going to be needed. Earn more or spend less – or both!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you start something big today, while the moon is new in your sign, you could soon find yourself on a new and exciting path. Ask yourself what it is you want to do more than anything else, then get on with it without fear of failure.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may feel sorry for a friend or relative who is down on their luck but don’t allow yourself to get caught up in their worries and woes or you could find that they become your own. Keep your distance and let them learn from their own mistakes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Friends will be good for you over the next 24 hours, so make time for people whose company you enjoy. Don’t allow yourself to get pulled into too many social commitments though because there is only so much of you to go around!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will boost your self-belief and maybe even push your ambitions in a fresh direction. Don’t be afraid to commit yourself to an activity you have never tried before. You may discover you have a talent for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars is that you need to start something new today, something that will stretch you physically, mentally and maybe emotionally too. Also, if you get the chance to travel you must seize it, even if you are not sure where you might end up!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A money matter that has left you in a state of confusion in recent weeks will begin to make sense today and once you understand what is going on you should be able to do something about it. Don’t let anyone deny you your share of the spoils.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Any relationship tensions that have been bubbling under in recent days will just fade away over the next 24 hours. In reality there was never really anything to get worked up about and soon you will all be friends again. Next time, don’t get upset so easily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new moon holds out the promise of all sorts of new beginnings and if you want to improve the quality of your lifestyle you must get on top of your working regime. Forget about how you did things yesterday and make sweeping changes today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Set your sights high and refuse to settle for second best either in your personal life or at work. Today’s new moon could be the highlight of the year in that it makes all things possible. What would you do if you knew you could not fail?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you are close to emotionally is in need of emotional support you must not hesitate to give it to them. What you do with a good heart for them today the universe will reward you for many times over throughout the rest of the year.

