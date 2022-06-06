Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something will happen over the coming weeks and months that encourages you to dig deeper into the nature of reality and the meaning of your existence. What you find will answer at least some of the questions you have been asking yourself for so long.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means help other people over the next few days but don’t harm your own interests in the process. Jupiter in your sign brings out your generous side but you also need to be a realist and recognize that you can’t do everything for everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no way you can avoid what is about to happen in your life, and no reason why you should want to. Go with the flow and trust that the universe will guide you in the right direction. And what direction might that be? Onward and upward!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may look the same person on the outside but some changes have been taking place on the inside and those changes are about to reveal themselves. Some people will be shocked that you changed so quickly but you’ve never been the sort to go slow.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Luck planet Jupiter is doing good things in the career sector of your chart, so if you feel the need to show people in positions of authority what you are capable of then go right ahead. Be careful though – Jupiter has a tendency to go to extremes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets urge you to back off a bit and let things develop at their own pace. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to your working environment. If you force the pace when colleagues are not ready for it you risk making yourself unpopular.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more someone tries to persuade you that a certain course of action is in your best interests the more careful you need to be about it. Yes, you could be allowing a good opportunity to go to waste but err on the side of caution anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many amazing things going on in your world at the moment that your head may be spinning a bit but it won’t do you any harm. The sun in your fellow air sign of Gemini will keep you busy this week in the nicest of ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It does not matter in the slightest that other people disagree with your plans, it matters only that you believe in them and that you have the courage to push ahead with what you know to be right. That’s right for you, of course – your needs come first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have to decide whether to give a friend your full support or whether to let them sink or swim by their own efforts. Deep down you know the answer already – you are far more than just a fair-weather friend, so help them all you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who doubts you are tough enough to challenge people in positions of power will have to revise their opinion of you over the next few days. You have both the courage and the confidence to take the fight to them – and will do so with style.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have energy to spare at the moment, thanks to the sun’s stay in the most dynamic area of your chart, but you must channel that energy in a positive direction. By all means make changes today but make sure they are changes that mean something.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friends and relatives and work colleagues will happily follow your lead today, such is your charm, but will you be leading them in the right direction? Maybe there’s a better way to reach your ultimate goal and maybe you should be looking for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com