Your daily horoscope: June 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The future is what you choose to make of it and with Jupiter strong on your birthday this year you can create a brand new story for yourself. Draw an imaginary line in front of you, then step over it and keep moving forward without looking back.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever else you do today make sure you enjoy yourself. Whatever tests fate sends your way you should know that you have what it takes to effectively deal with them. You’re an Aries, you enjoy a challenge, and you will certainly be challenged today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to deal with people who take themselves too seriously is to make fun of them. It’s unlikely to make you any new friends, of course, but with any luck it will help them realize that being pompous is rarely a good idea.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today the omens are good that you will achieve something worthwhile. The aura of self-assurance you project will attract to you people who can assist you in your quest to be someone worthy of respect.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you think lucky you will be lucky – yes, it’s really that simple. Cosmic activity in and around your sign suggests that the more you believe in yourself the more the universe will provide you with opportunities to express the creative side of your nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t jump to conclusions over the next 24 hours or the results could be painful, for you at least. You may have fixed ideas about what motivates certain people but you cannot be sure. You have many talents but reading minds isn’t one of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Not everyone shares your concerns for what is going on in the world and the more you try to convince them the more you will turn them off. If you have a mission you want to pursue then do so, but don’t expect everyone else to agree.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Libra is a cardinal sign and ambitious by nature, but ambition alone won’t get you to where you most want to be. If you can add imagination and courage to the mix over the next few days though the results could be interesting, maybe even magical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some Scorpios prefer their own company, while others are sociable in the extreme, but whichever category you fall into you must now allow yourself to be more open to other people’s ideas, and that means interacting with the world around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing now is that you are on the move and that you don’t allow anything to slow you down. Jupiter in your sign makes possible the kind of efforts that most people are simply not capable of producing. But you’re not most people, you’re special.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You tend to always be on your guard but you will need to be a little more trusting today, especially when dealing with people who share your outlook on life. Alone, there is only so much you can do. Together, you can change the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your personality may be “fixed” in many ways but that does not mean you are not capable of adapting, and you will need to try new ways of doing things over the next few days. Learn from the past by all means but don’t be constrained by it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore those who say you should be taking life more seriously – on the contrary, the more you laugh and enjoy what’s going on around you the more you will accomplish. Always have something to look forward to, and always have something to smile about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com