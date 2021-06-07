 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: June 7

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be receptive to all sorts of new ideas this year and one of those ideas is going to change your life in surprising ways. Don’t let it take up all your time and energy though – there will still be plenty of mundane responsibilities to take care of.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although it might be tempting to shut yourself away from the world today it won’t do you much good – the problems you are trying to avoid will still find you. As an Aries you are well equipped to deal with them, so why hide?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are wasting time and energy on things that are of no importance and you need to leave them behind you once and for all. Fortunately, the planets will make it easy for you to be ruthless, both with yourself and with other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to go over the top emotionally today. It’s not like you to let your feelings get the better of you but while Mercury, your ruler, is moving retrograde your ability to think logically could be overwhelmed by passions of a negative nature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your mind will move at lightning speed today, making it easy for you to work out what is going on, both at home and at work. Keep what you discover to yourself, at least for the time being. Knowledge is currency and must not be squandered.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The world around you may seem to be in a chaotic state at the moment but if you stay calm and refuse to get swept away by the passions of the mob you’ll do okay for yourself. Chaos for other people can be a big opportunity for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have all the facts and figures at your fingertips but it won’t do you much good. Virgo is one of the more logical members of the zodiac but you are also very much in the minority. Facts and figures mean nothing to some people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you have to choose between power and popularity? Or can you have both? The closer you get to Thursday’s solar eclipse the more you will come to believe that you can have your cake and eat it – and maybe, on this occasion, you can!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to make a fuss every time someone says something you don’t agree with – in fact that kind of reaction will only encourage them to be even more confrontational. Pretend you don’t care about their opinions – and act as if you mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You sometimes come across as insensitive in word and deed but what happens today will bring out your softer side, and it will be much appreciated. Hopefully others will make the most if it as you’ll be back to your old ways come tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be no obvious reason why someone rubs you up the wrong way but the fact is they do and you just have to live with it. If possible, put some distance between you. If not possible, make as if their words have no effect on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Only get involved with some kind of social or charitable cause if you genuinely agree with what it is trying to do. If it doesn’t grab at both your head and your heart then give it a miss. Save yourself for something more worthy of your assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point trying to explain why you are taking a certain course of action because few people, if any, will understand. That’s because your motivation comes from a deep place within, a place that only you have access to.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

