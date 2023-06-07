Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you play your cards right over the coming year you could soon be a star. You have learned so much from recent experiences that you know how to handle yourself and are unlikely to be intimidated by even the most challenging of situations.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Saturn in the most sensitive area of your chart warns this is not a good time to challenge someone in a position of power. You may think you have what it takes to look good at their expense but they could have an ace up their sleeve.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Can you be certain that something you believe in 100 per cent is also 100 per cent true? According to your solar chart you may have overlooked information that could cast doubt on the “facts” on which you have based your conclusions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you work or do business with is too experienced to be taken in by figures that clearly do not add up, so make sure you know what you are talking about and don’t kid yourself for even a moment that you might be able to confuse them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may desperately want to change the situation you find yourself in but you won’t be able to do that unless you are prepared to take a radically different approach to your role in the matter. In short, you cannot be the boss every minute of every day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Upheavals on the work front have become so common of late that they no longer really faze you, but what happens today will make it clear there could be even more confusion between now and the end of the week. Promise yourself you won’t overreact.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be surprised if what you want to do and what friends and loved ones want to do are very different things. Neither you nor they will get their way completely, so make an effort to find a compromise solution. It’s there if you look for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are going to have to make a really big decision concerning your long-term ambitions over the next few days, so get your thoughts in order and prepare yourself for any sacrifices you may have to make. Avoid petty issues and petty people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will hear something to your advantage over the next 24 hours but it will only be of use to you if you act on it quickly. Don’t wait to see how your colleagues respond because if that happens they will look after their own interests first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to draw a line between the private and public sides of your life today. If a friend or relative asks you to help them out professionally or financially you would be wise to say “No” but in a way that does not insult them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may get angry with someone whose manners are not up to scratch today but don’t go too far and make a big issue of it. You may be the epitome of politeness but not everyone possesses your love of fair play. That’s just the way it is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment that you need to find a positive outlet for it all. It’s okay to do something out of the ordinary today but don’t make it so weird and wonderful that others think you are losing your mind!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone tries to get you to test your limits today the more suspicious you should be of their motives. It could be they are hoping you will mess up big time so they can profit from your misfortune. But you’re not that stupid, are you?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com