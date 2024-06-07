Your daily horoscope: June 7, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a conscious effort to treat everyone fairly over the coming year, even people who have not always been fair with you in the past. Those are the people who will help you the most, because they feel they owe you for your kindness and understanding.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A good deed you did for a friend or colleague a while back will be repaid with interest added today. Being a giving sort of person you may not have expected to be rewarded for your efforts but it’s nice to know you are appreciated.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to be critical of friend or loved one today it would be wise to wrap your words in sugar coating. Make them believe that what you have to say is for their benefit entirely and not, as is the case, for your benefit as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t be interested in getting your hands dirty today and why should you when other people are happy to do the heavy lifting. Give them clear and concise instructions and then sit back and watch them work (and give a word or two of praise occasionally).

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be quick to act where an affair of the heart is concerned over the next 24 hours, not least because you know you are not the only one in the running for someone’s affections. This is no time to move sideways Cancer – go directly for your goal!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not the sort to get emotional, least of all about money and possessions, so it may annoy you today that a loved one seems so upset about losing something of a material nature. Remind them that there are more important things than being rich.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you thought was a problem at the start of the week doesn’t seem like such a big problem now. Which begs the question: how many more things in your life have you been getting uptight about that are not worth the effort?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life has been going so well for you of late that it may surprise you that your current project does not seem to be making much progress. The message of the stars is to be patient and give it more time. You are still well ahead of schedule.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to indulge in wishful thinking but what occurs next will encourage you to believe that a corner has been turned and better days are on the way. Indeed they are, so stay sharp and be ready to act at a moment’s notice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be one of the more impulsive members of the zodiac but you are smart as well, certainly smart enough to recognize that if you begin something before you are fully prepared it won’t go too well. Time spent planning is rarely time wasted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have any doubts that what you are working on with a group of friends or colleagues is not heading down the right path you must speak up. You are not the only one who has been having second thoughts, so your concerns will be taken seriously.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel like doing something a bit outrageous today then just do it and don’t worry what the consequences might be. According to the planets your devil-may-care attitude is exactly what is needed to shake things up a bit, for the better of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships and relationships are under positive stars now, so don’t hold back when letting the people around you know how you feel. Chances are you will be delighted, and a bit surprised as well, by how warmly they respond to your overtures.

