IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Gemini is one of the zodiac’s air signs, so your outlook on life tends to be intellectual by nature, but no way are you all brain and no emotion. If you let your feelings rise to the surface more this year then remarkable things will be possible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in your sign does wonders for your energy and makes it easier to pursue your ambitions. Not only will you get yourself noticed today but you will move closer to your goals almost without trying. You’ve got the cosmic wind at your back.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good of you to feel sorry for someone who is down on their luck but most likely they only have themselves to blame for their current situation. Do what you can to ease their pain but don’t do it all – they need to make an effort too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You like to be noticed and will go out of your way to put on a show today. The only downside is you may attract the attention of someone you would prefer not to be associated with, but that’s the price you pay for popularity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The only way you are going to get what you want today is by asking other people to help you in return for a share of the spoils. If you try to keep what you stand to gain for yourself you could end up with nothing at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Anyone who thinks you are too nice to kick up a fuss about what’s taking place on the work front obviously does not know you too well. Not only will you kick up a fuss today but that fuss could very quickly become a raging storm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Family matters are causing you some concern at the moment and will continue to do so until you make an honest effort to find out why loved ones seem so hard to reach. Was it something you said? Most likely it was, so maybe an apology would help.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life is getting better by the day, the hour and even the minute but there is a nagging fear in the back of your mind that it’s too good to be true and something will soon burst your bubble. You really do need to banish such negative thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to tackle problems of a work, family or financial nature is to act tough, even if you don’t actually feel tough. There is a ruthless side to the Scorpio nature that can and must be called on between now and the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others are looking at you to not only point them in the right direction but to lead them in that direction too. You may not want that responsibility but this is one of those occasions when you need to step up and be a leader first and foremost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Behind that self-assured Capricorn face lurks a sensitive nature and what occurs over the next 24 hours will encourage you to put other people’s needs ahead of your own so they don’t suffer more than they have to. You’re one of life’s nice people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are in two minds about how to deal with someone who has let you down badly try putting yourself in their position. If you can recognize that you have been in that position yourself in the past maybe you won’t be so hard on them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could clash with someone whose approach to life is very different to your own over the next 24 hours but it’s really no big deal. There is room in the world for you both to exist, and thrive, so get over it fast and move on.

