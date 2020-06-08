Your daily horoscope: June 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be incredibly ambitious over the coming year, and that’s good, but don’t forget there are other areas of life that will need your attention. Loved ones will be looking to you to provide a lead on the home front, so make time for their needs too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something out of the ordinary will happen over the next few days, but while other people may be shocked by it you won’t be in the least bit surprised. You have been following the signs for some time and knew that the mayhem was about to begin.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you know what is best for other people, and you may be correct, but that does not give you the right to interfere in their personal affairs. No matter how tempted you may be to get involved you must keep your distance today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What seems like a setback to others will appear as an opportunity to you, and with the sun in your sign you will quickly find ways to take advantage of it. Life never stands still for long, and neither do you – which is why you are so successful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will face some tough obstacles between now and when the sun moves into your birth sign on the 20th, but that’s good because the more you are challenged now the more prepared you will be to move forward quickly when the opportunity arises.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your options may be limited at the moment but there is no need to get frustrated because in a matter of days the world will open up to you and there will be all manner of things you can do. Group activities are especially well starred this week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want something badly enough you will find a way to get it, but make sure it is what you truly desire. The planets indicate that the more ambitious you are the closer you should look at your options – of which there are many – before taking action.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are quite capable of doing things on your own but as Libra is the sign of partnerships you tend to do better when you form alliances. Keep that fact in mind this week. The plans you make with others are the plans that will work out best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing now is that you focus on a single aim. If you allow your mind to wander in half a dozen directions your efforts will be diluted and you won’t get much done. What is your No. 1 goal? Go after that and ignore the rest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn that misunderstandings, even quite minor ones, could be expensive over the next few days, so make an effort to communicate in plain and simple language, both at home and at work. Make sure everyone knows where you are coming from.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are strongly advised to take life at a more measured pace over the next few days. You still need to make an effort, of course, but don’t push yourself so hard that it begins to feel unnatural. Capricorns have their limits like everyone else!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Opportunities to move up in the world will come thick and fast this week, but try to avoid anything that could be seen as dishonest or immoral. Keep your standards high and don’t be afraid to say “no” – there will be plenty of other openings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could be a bit touchy as the new week begins but that’s understandable. Some kind of emotional upheaval has affected you more than you might like to admit, so be kind to yourself and steer clear of people who could set you off again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com