HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore those who say you have no choice but to take what comes your way and make an effort to seize the initiative over the coming year. Your fate is, was and always will be in your own hands and anyone who claims otherwise is not to be trusted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make it your business today to deal with a difficult situation in your usual no-nonsense way. Don’t worry whose toes you may be treading on or whose feelings might get hurt, this is a time for direct and dynamic action, so get on with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop trying to win a friend or family member round to your way of thinking and let them follow their own path through life. The planets indicate there is as much chance of you changing their ways as they have of your changing yours – none!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be looking forward to what needs to be done today but you know if you don’t get on with it right away it will be even more difficult to do later on. Get past your irrational fears and imaginings and start making things happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make a point of doing something for yourself today, something you know you will enjoy. You have put yourself out so often for other people lately that the universe won’t mind in the slightest if you look after No. 1 now – in fact it demands it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not allow your attention to wander today, because if you don’t keep track of what is going on around you there could come a time very soon when you get left behind. Focus on the here and now and save the daydreams for another day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because a loved one has not been able to give you much time and attention of late does not mean they no longer care. They have important matters to deal with regarding their career and once they are finished you will be their main priority again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Partnerships and relationships that have not been going well of late will get a new lease of life between now and the weekend. Don’t get suspicious if someone suddenly wants to be your friend again, because they genuinely want to make up for the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You of all people should know that words have consequences, so take care that a throwaway remark you make over the next 24 hours is not taken the wrong way by a friend. Spell out exactly what it is you mean and avoid the danger of doubt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the most organized member of the zodiac but you make up for that by being hugely dynamic and what happens today will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase your energy, your enthusiasm and your unrelenting quest for excellence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can, if you are assertive enough, get your own way today but you could also create a certain amount of bad feeling for the future. Instead, get together with those who might be affected by your decisions and work out a joint plan of action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you are close to emotionally knows how to push your buttons and get you doing things you might not choose to do if left to your own devices. Listen carefully to what they tell you today and don’t be afraid to question their motives.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is simple and to the point: do NOT attempt to change a formula that has worked for you so often in the past. Just because everyone else is signing up to a fashionable new method does not mean it’s right for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com