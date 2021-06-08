Your daily horoscope: June 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no reason at all why you should tone down your act, and every reason why you should be the one who takes charge and leads the way. Ignore those who say your ego is getting the better of you – maybe they’re right, but so what?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your insights into what is going on in the world will be inspired over the next 24 hours. You will see connections that most other people have missed. Make it your aim to communicate what you discover – and don’t be afraid to be blunt about it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to be secretive about what you are up to because the people who know you best will read you like a book. Far better to be honest about your aims – and make sure others know you have no intention of changing them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you search for something today the more likely it is you will miss it, so stop trying so hard and let the universe guide you. This week’s eclipse in your sign will shine a light on what you need to know. Don’t worry about anything else.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have your suspicions about what a friend is up to but don’t act on them just yet. At this time of year, more than most, it can be easy to get the wrong end of the stick, so keep those suspicions to yourself for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have a series of brilliant ideas over the next few days, any one of which could make your fortune. But don’t just listen to what your inner voice tells you, listen as well to what friends have to say – they’ve got some good ideas too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to cut through all the confusion and get to the heart of an issue that has been giving you and many other people sleepless nights. Chances are there is nothing to fear but you’ll need to find evidence of that before you can move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must stick with a project you started a few months ago. It may not be progressing as speedily as you had hoped but it is still moving in the right direction and it should reach a critical point over the next few days. Don’t give up on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be a bit of a skeptic but there are times when you sense there is more to life than merely existing and what happens over the next few days will bring those feelings closer to the surface. Look for meaning where others see only chaos and confusion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take charge and make sure everyone does what they are supposed to be doing. This is one of those days when, if you don’t crack the whip, those you work alongside will happily leave the tough stuff to you. Don’t let that happen!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next few days could be make-or-break for you career-wise, especially if you are the sort of Capricorn who does more than their share of the work. Your efforts have been noted by people in positions of power. Rewards are sure to follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The task you face may look daunting but it’s also the kind of challenge you relish in that it gives you the chance to show you are better than your rivals. What really sets you apart though is your stamina – Aquarius never, ever gives up!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you fell out with a while ago wants to join forces with you again and there is no reason why you should not take their hand in friendship. Don’t be suspicious of their motives – the planets indicate they really do want to leave the past behind.

