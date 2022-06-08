Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No way will the next 12 months be just another year. Your birthday chart reveals you will be moving in a new direction and making many new friends along the way. It may at times be a little bit scary but it will also be a lot of fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life is zipping along at such a good pace at the moment that you may make the mistake of relaxing too soon. Keep on top of your workload and make sure people in positions of power can see you have no intention of taking things easy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone whose outlook on life is more cynical than your own may give you a hard time today and if they do you must not let their negativity get to you. Venus in your sign gives you all the emotional support you will need, so ignore the doubters.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if the world is a dark and dangerous place but deep down you know that isn’t true, so have fun today with people whose positive outlook on life mirrors your own. Some individuals enjoy being miserable but you’re not one of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to be assertive or aggressive to get what you need. Most people are open to your charms and will do whatever they can to make your path through life smooth and exciting. Everyone loves you, so make the most of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you do for other people today the more they will demand of you and at some point you are going to have to call a halt. You were not put on this Earth merely to fulfil the whims of those too lazy to help themselves!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only danger now is that you could be seduced by other people’s negative thinking, which will hold you back from doing all those wonderful things you have been planning. Think for yourself today rather than let others do your thinking for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both Jupiter and Mars moving through your opposite sign you could easily go over the top today. It won’t seem like a big deal to you but other people could be annoyed by your lack of sensitivity. What happened to that Libra sense of justice?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems like good news early in the day could turn out to be bad news around the time the sun goes down, so take nothing for granted and don’t commit yourself on the basis that partners and colleagues believe they, and you, cannot possibly lose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you worrying about something over which you have only limited control? That’s not like you at all. It’s true that you will need to make adjustments over the next few days but no way does that mean your world is about to fall apart!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone you work with tries to lay down the law today the more entitled you are to ignore them. Yes, that could result in a serious falling-out but that may have to be the price you pay for hanging on to your self-respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be wary of going to extremes over the next 24 hours. Someone very political could lure you away from the middle ground and before you know it you will be agreeing with people you previously thought of as mad, bad and maybe dangerous too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can sense that something is wrong with your life but you can’t put your finger on what it might be. Don’t worry. What happens over the next few days will point you in the right direction and reveal what needs to be radically altered.

