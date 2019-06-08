Your daily horoscope: June 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times when you go all out to win fame and fortune, and times when you cannot be bothered to interact with the world at all. You could try to find a midway point but it’s unlikely to happen – you enjoy bouncing back and forth between extremes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is potentially a great weekend for social activities, especially those that require you to get out into the world. If you are in the market for love you may get lucky. If you are already in love your relationship will move to a much higher level.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The overall emphasis of your stars may be on money matters now but don’t forget there are other things in your life that need seeing to. For starters, what, and who, are you going to spend all that money on in the near future?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Venus moves into your sign today you should take life at a more tranquil pace. You don’t have to rush here, there and everywhere at top speed – in fact you don’t have to rush at all. What is meant to happen will happen at just the right time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have spent many hours, if not days, worrying about is actually of no importance at all and what occurs this weekend will bring that fact home to you in ways that cannot be denied. You worry too much Cancer. As always.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Spend time with friends and colleagues who share your outlook on life, and your special brand of humour. No matter how serious things may be in the world at large you can always find something to laugh about, and it feels great when you don’t laugh alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because someone occupies a position of authority does not mean you have to do everything they say. If you feel they are not being completely honest or forthright then make it your business to say so – but not in a confrontational sort of way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You want to be friends with everyone – and everyone wants to be friends with you. As Venus, your ruler, moves into your fellow air sign of Gemini this weekend you will find yourself drawn to people who are different in some way. Opposites attract.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Venus moves into the wealth area of your chart this weekend you could get lucky with money, but you could also be far too extravagant and see any gains you make wasted. For every dollar you make, send 50 cents straight to the bank!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Relationships are under good stars over the next 48 hours, so be open to people who approach you and don’t think they want to get to know you for selfish reasons. Even if they do you will benefit too, maybe in ways you did not expect.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no reason to push yourself too hard today, or tomorrow come to that. Cosmic activity in the work and wellbeing area of your chart urges you to slow down and enjoy the things that life brings your way. The less you do for yourself the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life is good and getting better by the minute and with Venus now joining the sun in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart you won’t put a foot wrong this weekend. Your star is very much on the rise, so make an effort to shine!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t need to go over the top and do crazy things to impress people, either at home or at work, you just need to be yourself and do what you always do. Believe it or not, others admire you and look up to you just as you are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com