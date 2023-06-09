Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will inspire you to look deeper for the solutions you need to both personal and professional challenges. Spend a few minutes each and every day in quiet contemplation so your inner voice can make itself heard.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your talent for working out what people actually mean from the often misleading things they say will work in your favour today both professionally and financially. If you keep your wits about you and keep checking the facts you will be fine.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you worrying about something that most days would not interest you in the slightest? Whatever the reason you must get past it and recognize that the universe wants only good things for you, but you have to want them for yourself as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in one of those moods when you intend to do as you please and could not care less what the world might think about it. Just be careful you don’t go a step too far and insult someone whose power might one day be turned against you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some tough decisions will need to be made today and over the weekend, so promise yourself here and now that you will think rationally and not allow your emotions to dictate your actions. A logical approach to life’s challenges is an absolute must.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in such a positive frame of mind at the moment that you honestly believe you can do as you please, but if the decisions you take over the next 24 hours are not good for other people too then you must expect some kind of backlash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Neptune today, so your imagination will be working overtime and in a generally positive way. But don’t let other people have too much say in what you do, because it’s unlikely they are as clued in to reality as you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your way with words will open all sorts of doors today and over the weekend but don’t go around opening them just for the fun of taking a peak at what’s inside. The planets warn that one particular door should be kept shut, locked and bolted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You personally may be smart enough to know who has the power and who it is best not to antagonize, but not all your friends are so wise. You may have to step in and rescue one of them if they make an enemy of a bigshot today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This will be one of those days when all you have to do is snap your fingers and others will come running to assist you. If what you request benefits them as much as it does you then your good fortune will last right through the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may possess the energy to get six things done at once but that does not mean you are obliged to do so. Think quality rather than quantity today, even if it means you complete just a single task. You will, of course, do it to perfection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone asks for help today you must give it to them with no questions asked and no strings attached. They may or may not deserve your generosity but what matters is that you choose to answer a call for assistance out of the goodness of your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, is linked with communications planet Mercury today, so if there is something you desire you must speak up. Some way or other the universe will find a way to provide it. Whether or not it’s good for you remains to be seen!

