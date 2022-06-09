Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep aiming high and keep believing that your desire to make a difference in the world will not only improve the lives of other people but improve your own life too. Your birthday chart indicates you are very much on the right track, so keep going!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be angry with someone for letting you down or maybe even lying to you but don’t get so annoyed that you lose self-control. It’s quite possible they are winding you up in the hope that you will overreact. You’re not that stupid, are you?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You cannot give up on your responsibilities and head off to some place where the world and its worries can be left behind. A rational approach to life’s challenges is a must today, so discard the wishful thinking and start making plans.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although you have the benefit of the sun in your sign at the moment what occurs today will confront you with a situation that demands an immediate and powerful response. Are you up to the task? Of course you are. Nobody does crisis management better.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Public opinion may be important to you but you must not let it dominate your thinking to such an extent that you can no longer think for yourself. The public isn’t always right, but your inner voice is, so listen to it and act on it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make an effort to be friendly with everyone you meet today. Not everyone will be as nice to you as you are to them, of course, but most people will and by the end of the day your popularity rating will be up there in the stratosphere.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets there can be no more playing around – there are a number of very serious issues that need to be dealt with, by you and right now. Not everyone will approve of your decisions but they will admire your courage in taking them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you that speaking your mind is not such a good idea at the moment you would do well to listen to it. The last thing you need now is to risk turning important people against you. Flatter them shamelessly instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What occurs today will highlight where you need to make savings. You may not be the sort who goes on spending sprees but the planets do indicate you have been a bit too free and easy with your cash lately. No more luxury purchases for a while!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A confrontation of some sort is likely over the next 24 hours but now you know that you can prepare yourself both mentally and emotionally so you don’t go off the deep end and say things you might later regret. It’s really no big deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t generally fall apart when the going gets tough but there will be times today when you put your head in your hands and wish the world would go away. It won’t though, so get your act together and tough it out as you usually do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If every suggestion you make today is met with disapproval by family and friends the answer is to give up trying to persuade them and just get on with what seems best to you. Their negative words mean nothing next to your positive actions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Good news and bad news will pretty much balance each other out between now and the weekend but if you are smart you will focus on the good stuff and pretend the rest does not exist. Your inner beliefs count for more than outer events.

