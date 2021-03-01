Your daily horoscope: March 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you have made a lot more progress recently than you appear to realize, and that’s good. You’re not the person you were 12 months ago, and by this time next year you will be operating on a higher level still.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to relax too much but as the new week begins it will pay you to start off at a slower pace than usual. You can then build up steam later in the week when there are more serious issues to be dealt with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may feel sorry for someone who is going through a tough time but you also need to recognize that many of their problems are of their own creation. Help them by all means but let them know they need to help themselves as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have a lot to say for yourself today but try to find ways to say it that do not antagonize other people. Yes, of course, you deal only in facts, but you may have to bend the facts a little in order to avoid a fight.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get the chance to travel today, even if it is only up the street and back, you must take it. Later in the week you may find yourself limited when it comes to getting out and about, so stretch your legs while you’ve got the chance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have no choice but to step in and take control before a situation gets completely out of hand. Get involved by all means but make sure you have an exit strategy too. The last thing you want is to be caught up in a never-ending feud.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in the partnership area of your chart makes it easy for you to reach out and connect with all sorts of people. Even if you are the sort of Virgo who rarely gives much away emotionally you must let friends and loved ones know how you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to push yourself too far or too fast as the new week begins. A little bit of effort will go a long way today, so pace yourself sensibly and aim to accomplish smaller goals than you usually aim for. Those goals will add up quite quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be in a friendly and forgiving mood at the moment, and that’s good. However, there is also a danger that you could get too chummy with someone you don’t know very well and they might take advantage of you. Don’t let that happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how simple and straightforward the questions you ask of other people today it’s unlikely you will get any clear-cut answers. That doesn’t mean others are trying to deliberately deceive you, but they are probably just as confused as you and everyone else!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make use of Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart to get things done over the next few days. Once Mars changes signs on Thursday it may not be so easy to persuade people to do what you want them to do, so be assertive now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if you seem to lose your motivation today, because this is such a mixed-up phase that no-one really knows what they are doing. Which direction your life should take will become clearer later in the week. In the meantime, just relax.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make the most of Venus in your sign to spread a little love around, not just to the people you are closest to – your family and friends – but also to people you don’t know on a personal level. Find ways to help those less fortunate than yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com