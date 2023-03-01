Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you have a clear vision of what you hope to achieve this year then there is no reason why you can’t be successful. Keep your goal in mind at all times and act as if it has already been reached. The universe will make it happen for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone tells you something that is obviously not true don’t let them know you have seen through their deceit. Allow them to incriminate themselves further so that when you do eventually reveal you know they are lying they are in no position to deny it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to suffer fools gladly but if you are smart you will let someone natter on without giving any indication that you don’t believe a word they say. You have more important things to focus on, so don’t waste time making a scene.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will need to be ruthless with a friend or colleague today, because if you let them get away with making a silly mistake or, worse, a succession of silly mistakes, it will reflect as badly on you as it does on them. Protect your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if you have to go it alone today because you have nothing to fear and everything to gain. That is not, of course, an invitation to behave recklessly but you do need to be a bit more assertive and you don’t need others holding you back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be cautious but if your sixth sense tells you to move at a slower pace today you must listen to it. You’ve survived a lot of close calls of late but even a Leo’s luck is not unlimited, so play safe for a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever challenging situation you are faced with today you must seize the initiative and take control of it quickly. If you allow other people to lead the way it’s more than likely you will end up some place you don’t want to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As a Libra you know that no one is either completely good or completely bad and if you keep that fact in mind today you should be able to stay calm in the face of a trying situation. Don’t take what a friend says in anger too seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that is worth having will replace something that is no longer of much value today, so be happy that you are trading up and don’t try to hold on to both. As exchanges go it’s a good one – you will gain much more than you lose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Other people may doubt your capabilities but you have total confidence in yourself and that self-belief will see you through a trying situation, or two, between now and the weekend. Whatever life throws at you just pick it up and throw it back!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

At some point today you will need to do something that rocks the boat a bit. On the work front, especially, some of your colleagues appear to have got stuck in a rut and you must make it your business to pull them out of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that while it’s nice to be on the winning side even an Aquarius has to accept that they cannot always be No. 1. If someone does something amazing today, praise them to the skies for it, even if they’re a rival.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Decide on a course of action and stick to it. Yours is a highly adaptable sign but sometimes you change things for the fun of it and lose focus as a result. If you want to be a winner you must focus your energy in a single direction.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com