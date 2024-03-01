Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday means that even the smallest of efforts will bring about huge results over the coming 12 months, so think what you might accomplish if you make a serious stab at being the best. You really can have it all this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are the sort of Aries who enjoys the finer things in life you will be getting plenty of them over the next few days. A sun-Jupiter link will boost your money-making potential, though you will no doubt spend it as quickly as you get it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Jupiter in your sign is empowered by the sun today, making this the ideal time to let the world at large know about the ideas you have been mulling over in your mind for so long. According to the planets they are not just good ideas but great ideas.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is so much going on in your life right now that you may be finding it hard to catch your breath and today will be no different. By all means rush here, there and everywhere over the next 24 hours – you can calm down a bit later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make an effort to be more outgoing today you will benefit in so many ways. Someone you meet on your travels, while on vacation or even just walking down the street, will become a good friend and bring luck your way in the near future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be more open about your ambitions, because the more people know about them the more they will want to help you. Not even a Leo can do it all on their own, so admit that you need assistance and learn from other people’s experience.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link will put you in an extremely positive frame of mind and because like attracts like you will find good things coming your way at an increasing rate. Never forget that the world is, was and always will be a wonderful place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The dual message of the stars today is that you must be enthusiastic about life but also that you must steer clear of extremes. Your huge personality will make it easy to win friends and influence people but you must not take advantage of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The fact that everyone wants to be nice to you may be a little worrying to someone as wary as you but there is no need for anxiety. Today’s sun-Jupiter link means that friends and foes alike wish only good things for you, so don’t be suspicious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s link to your ruling planet Jupiter makes this the kind of day when all things are possible but don’t try to do everything. Focus on the two or three aims that mean the most to you and give them your very best shot. Success is guaranteed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Creative and artistic activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so if you have some kind of project you want to get started on then now is the time. Jupiter’s positive influence means it won’t be long before you’re a star too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you allow fate to take its course today rather than trying to push ahead under your own steam you will go a long way very quickly. The universe wants you to be a success and all you have to do is sit back and let it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel and social activities are under fantastic stars, so don’t sit at home slumped in front of the TV or bored in the office going through the same old routine, get out into the world and make fun things happen. Nothing is off limits to you now.

