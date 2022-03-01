Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

For best results you should set yourself no more than three goals this year, and one of those must be purely for fun. Move back and forth between the other two goals to keep things fresh and give yourself a few days off every once in a while.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are who you are for a good cosmic reason and must not let anyone try to change you. Even if they succeed in the short-term you will revert to type in the long-term, so don’t waste time trying to be someone you’re not.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to make your mark on the world then you must get serious about your aims and ambitions. The planets indicate that up until now you have merely been playing at being a mover and shaker. It’s time to give 100 per cent.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if someone is trying to dictate to you, and maybe they are, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The approaching new moon urges you to listen to what others are telling you and not let your prejudices get in the way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to get over a negative habit is to replace it with a positive one. Use the power of the upcoming new moon to swap old patterns for new ones. Take it a step at a time though – you don’t have to change all in one go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Major challenges are coming your way and that’s good because they will bring with them opportunities to improve yourself. Career-wise and creatively you must give your best in each and every moment. Anything less would be a waste of your talents.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen carefully to what friends and loves ones tell you over the next 24 hours because they can see things that you cannot. It may give your ego a jolt to realize that you don’t know it all but why would you ever want to stop learning?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens between now and the weekend will give your confidence a massive boost and anyone who expects you to take things easy is going to be disappointed. Don’t try to do it all on the work front though – get help when you need it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The decisions you take over the next few days will one way or another affect your relationships over the next few weeks, so make them carefully and make sure you know what the cost will be, not just financially but emotionally too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’ve got this feeling in your bones that you are on the cusp of a major breakthrough and one big push will see you through. Maybe it will but don’t push so hard that you end up going further than is good for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be one of the more cautious members of the zodiac but you are not afraid to take risks when you think it is worth it. The approaching new moon urges you to act as if a higher power is guiding your actions – because it is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you need to recognize today is that talent can only take you so far and that staying power is far more important. Fortunately, as one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you’re not the sort to give up, certainly not when the goal is in sight.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not yet in the spotlight you soon will be. That thought may not fill you with joy but with so much going for you now on a cosmic level you have no reason to be fearful. Show the world what star quality looks like.

