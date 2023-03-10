Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be determined to do something different over the coming 12 months, something you have thought about so many times in the past. This time though, unlike past times, you will have both the opportunity and the power to make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The next few days will be hugely important for your career, especially if you are the sort of Aries who measures your worth by how successful you are in the world at large. Believe that you will accomplish great things, and your belief will make it a fact.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have what appears to be a brilliant idea today, but before you do anything with it you must get a second opinion from someone you trust. This could be one of those rare occasions when even down-to-earth Taurus gets carried away!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As far as you are concerned the number one rule of life is to enjoy it, so you won’t be listening to those who say you should be fearful of something that’s coming your way. Whatever that something may be you know you can handle it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be tempting to let your mind wander off if you have to listen to someone talking about a topic that does not interest you, but the planets warn you should be paying attention. Almost certainly there is something valuable they can teach you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be materialistic as such but you know the value of money and you know you need to make more of the stuff so you can buy yourself time to do the things you love. The planets suggest you’ll make a profitable decision today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are, of course, entitled to your opinion but you are not entitled to have others accept that opinion as if it’s a fact. Chances are someone will profoundly disagree with your outlook today. Don’t hate them for it – just find out why.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be nice to people you meet while out and about today. The more relaxed others feel in your presence the more likely it is they will take you into their confidence and let you in on information you can profit from. It pays to be friendly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone says something hurtful about you today don’t take it too seriously. It’s unlikely they are being unpleasant for the fun of it and even if they are their words can only hurt if you take them to heart. You know your own worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you listen to what a friend or family member tells you today you could learn something to your advantage. If you don’t listen to what a friend or family member tells you today you could miss out in a very big way. It’s your choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are the stresses and strains of life beginning to get to you? If so this might be a good time to start planning a major vacation. Even if you cannot get away for a month or two the anticipation will improve your mood no end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you worry about how you are going to make ends meet the less likely it is your mind will come up with ideas to improve your financial situation. The most important thing by far is to keep a clear head. Don’t let stress derail you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Start looking ahead and then keep an image of what you want to be doing with your life in years to come in your mind’s eye at all times. What you think about today will be your reality tomorrow, so focus only on positive images.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com