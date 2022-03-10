Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will make sure everyone knows what your opinions are this year, and that’s good, but try to avoid giving friends and colleagues the impression that only your views matter. Don’t waste that talent you have for bringing people together. Bring ideas together too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What a friend or work colleague tells you today may sound convincing but you are strongly advised to do your own research. It’s highly unlikely they are lying to you but it’s more than possible that someone has given them false information.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t lack for ideas today but you need to divide them into two groups, one marked “practical” and the other marked “impractical”. It’s your choice entirely which ideas you go with but rejecting some will make those left over more attractive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into the career area of your chart today, which means your mind will be crystal clear when it comes to setting long-term goals. You will also know the right things to say when dealing with colleagues and employers.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart means that any doubts you have about what you should be doing with your life will soon be swept away. Some of your ideas are touched by genius, so believe in yourself and act fast.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times today when you look at what you are working on and wonder if it’s really worth the effort. Everyone goes through a down phase once in a while, so don’t despair. Your mood will change for the better very soon, so stick with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because mind planet Mercury moves into your opposite sign today you will find it easy enough to understand what motivates people you deal with on a one-to-one basis. Use that insight to get past misunderstandings and put relationships on a firmer footing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to work more with your head than your hands today. Your flare for solving problems on the work front could bring you to the attention of influential people and may even earn you a promotion. Don’t hog the limelight though – you’re not a one-man band.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your attitude toward life in general will improve dramatically over the next few days. With both the sun and Mercury moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you can’t help but believe that all things are possible – as indeed they are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your way with words means you will get your way in most situations over the next 24 hours, especially on the home front where loved ones will happily agree with anything you say. Whether what you say benefits them remains to be seen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more good fortune you enjoy – and you will enjoy plenty over the next few days – the more you must share your gains with other people. Use your position, and your wealth, to help friends and loved ones make the most of their talents.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may believe you can tell when people are trying to cheat you but the planets warn you could be too confident for your own good. You’re not the only one with a sharp mind and a quick tongue, so be on your guard when money is at stake.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mercury moves into your sign today the way you perceive the world will change in subtle yet important ways and you will begin to understand things that before made very little sense. A more expansive outlook will lead to more and better opportunities.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com