Your daily horoscope: March 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Listen carefully to what your inner voice is trying to tell you and, once the message has got through, follow it to its logical conclusion. Intuition and intellect are not separate things and if you can get them working together this year no goal will be beyond you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t blame yourself if you have failed to reach some of the targets you have set yourself in recent weeks. The fact that Mercury has been moving retrograde of late has made it much harder to make plans. As from today though your mind will be razor sharp.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A decision needs to be made about your career, and now that mind planet Mercury is about to move in your favuor again you won’t let minor issues or petty people hold you back from doing what you know is right. As from today, it’s full speed ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All sorts of weird and wonderful ideas have been going through your head of late and, of course, very few of them will come to much. However, one particular idea seems to have taken root and keeps nagging at you to do something with it. So get doing!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you thought was of vital importance a week or two back now does not interest you in the slightest, and that’s good. According to the planets you allowed other people to influence your thinking instead of listening first and foremost to your inner voice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure everyone knows how you feel. Don’t just assume they can see you are hurting, spell it out for them in words of three syllables or less. Because you look so confident others may think you have got everything under control, but that’s far from the truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid trivial issues and trivial people over the next 24 hours. You have some major matters to deal with and the very last thing you need is to be distracted, so build a kind of exclusion zone around you where you control who and what comes in.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your confidence may have taken one or two knocks in recent weeks but now that mind planet Mercury is ending its retrograde phase you will soon realize that what has been getting you down is of no consequence at all. Life is looking good again!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anyone who thinks they can lead you astray is going to end up looking rather foolish. Even on the worst of days Scorpio is a sign that is difficult to fool, and today you are very much on the ball, which you will bounce right back in their face!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others try to predict what you will say or do next the more you will enjoy surprising them. It is a part of your nature to be original, and sometimes outrageous, and that part will come to the fore in a big way over the next few days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are the fun times coming to an end? Not if you have anything to say about it. The main trick in getting the most out of life is to do what you enjoy most, so put a smile on your face and create things that make other people smile as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have found it hard to express yourself of late, but now that communications planet Mercury is moving in your favor again the words will flow from you as if a dam has burst. Make sure they are good words. Build people up, don’t knock them down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have much time to yourself at the moment but you can, if you try, find time to think about some of life’s bigger questions. Find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed and let your thoughts expand out into the universe.

