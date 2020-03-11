Your daily horoscope: March 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have some great ideas over the coming year, any one of which could bring you fame and fortune. For best results though, focus on an idea that will benefit the most people. What you do for others will be paid back to you many times over.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to keep rivals guessing as to what you are up to today. If you give away too much information they may try to block you from reaching your targets and goals. If they don’t need to know what your aims are, why would you tell them?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some of your ideas may seem a bit off the wall to those whose imagination is limited but to you they make perfect sense. Actually, even if your ideas are genuinely outrageous you can still find ways to make them work. When Taurus wants something, Taurus gets it

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The best way to get influential people on your side is to open up to them about your ambitions. Today’s sun-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to approach employers and senior colleagues and even easier to impress them with your big ideas.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because others seem to think you have got something wrong does not mean you have. In fact the planets suggest this is one of those occasions where what is “right” or “wrong” is entirely subjective, so keep doing what you are doing, and keep doing it well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your instincts tell you to avoid a place or a situation you must not ignore them. It does not matters what the facts and figures appear to say, or what the so-called “experts” believe, the deepest and most connected part of you always knows better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link is a cosmic invitation to work with people rather than against them. Maybe not everyone will want to work with you, but those who do will appreciate the pragmatic way you approach the problems that need to be solved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can save a lot of time and energy over the next few days by learning from other people’s mistakes. Stand back from what is taking place around you and try to see the wider and deeper issues and patterns. Once you see them, you won’t forget them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is potentially one of the most dynamic times of the year for you, and if you have the confidence to take an idea and build on it in the world at large you could end up joining the ranks of the rich and famous. There’s genius in you now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to get to grips with a family issue that has dragged on too long. If you can find a way to deal with it today it won’t ever bother you, or anyone else, again. Don’t be afraid to say what you think – loved ones value your advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be on the move a lot today and anyone who expects you to sit still for more than a few minutes will be disappointed. This is also a good time to talk to people in positions of authority – so long as it doesn’t take up too much time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to be nice to people, but if you are it will pay off in numerous ways. When it comes to money and business matters, remember that profit is not a dirty word. And make sure what you do profits other people as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop thinking about what you would like to do most and start doing it. Now. This very minute. The sun in your sign linked to Jupiter, planet of good fortune, will guide you in the right direction, but only after you have taken that first step.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com