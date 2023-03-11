Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday highlights partnerships and relationships and if you join forces with people who share your passion for success there should be no limit to what you can accomplish together. Family and finances are well-starred too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will find it easy to work out what other people are thinking and planning this weekend and that will give you a huge advantage over your rivals. You cannot read minds, of course, but you do have a knack for interpreting body language correctly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to withdraw into your shell and have nothing to do with the world this weekend but no matter how fragile you feel there are important things that need to be done and you are the one who must do them. People are counting on you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you are extremely busy on the work front at the moment you must free up time to get out and about and have fun with your friends. The planets indicate that something you hear while socializing could open up a new world of possibilities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):n

Be smart and watch what you say this weekend. A remark that seems light-hearted to you may be offensive to someone on whom your long-term success is going to depend, so think before you speak. You don’t have to make a joke out of every event.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are a number of things going on behind the scenes that will impact your choices both at home and at work, so make it your business to find out what’s going on over the next 48 hours, then turn what you discover to your financial advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Start looking at the world in a way that invites solutions rather than adds to existing problems. Yes, there are a lot of bad things going on and there are more than a few bad people out there, but that just means you need to be better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to step between two friends who have some kind of feud going but is that really such a good idea? The planets warn if you do there is a chance they will then join forces and gang up on you, so keep your distance!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your persuasive skills can be used to get others to take on a large chunk of your work this weekend but make sure they know what they are doing so they make a good job of it. Their standards may not be on a par with your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence will be high this weekend and if you are working on a creative project of some kind your efforts will not go unnoticed or unrewarded by the powers that be. You know you’ve got what it takes, so make sure everyone else knows it too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you need any kind of assistance this weekend then come right out and ask for it. You may be surprised to discover that others are both ready and willing to help you out whatever spot of bother you’ve managed to get yourself into.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The need to express yourself will be almost overpowering this weekend but for best results you must make sure your message is to the point. You don’t have to go into too much detail about what you want to see done and why. Keep it simple.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury in your sign links with Uranus, planet of genius, this weekend, which will inspire you to come up with ideas that even your brainiest friends and colleagues praise to the skies. Listen to your inner voice and act on what it tells you.

