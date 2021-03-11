Your daily horoscope: March 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will endow you with a heightened sense of intuition, which should be of benefit to you in all areas of life. Trust what your inner voice tells you, even if to other people it doesn’t seem very logical.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any secret little doubts and fears you have are likely to be magnified today, but now that you know that you can think ahead and plan not to let them show. Also, listen to your intuition. It can teach you things you did not know about yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be in a serious mood at the moment but you must make time for a bit of rest and relaxation – maybe even a little fun. All work and no play is a recipe for long-term burnout, so remind yourself there is a lighter side to life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have to compete with someone who is higher up the professional scale than you today the only way you will win is by using your head. If you are really smart you will realize you don’t actually have to win, or at least not appear to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The kind of situation you could find yourself in today is the kind of situation you have faced many times before, so there is no reason why you should worry. Put self-doubt to the back of your mind and get on with what is expected of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn you need to learn to be satisfied with what you have got rather than constantly striving to get ahead. That does not mean you should not be ambitious – far from it in fact – but you do need to recognize that less can very often be more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link could bring something nice your way as a reward for all your recent efforts. An affair of the heart will surely go well and if you take the time to let that person know how special they are they will love you forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your feelings could get a bit intense between now and the weekend, so be on your guard and make sure you are always in control, even when it might seem to other people that you are being rather emotional. Libra is very good at putting on an act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find something to smile about today, of that there is no doubt, but not everyone will have such happy thoughts and experiences as you. Pay attention to what loved ones are doing and saying, because some of it could be a cry for help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A domestic dispute of some kind has gone far enough and needs to be resolved. Make it your business to bring people together and demand – yes, demand – that they get over their differences once and for all. Get it sorted so everyone can move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste time trying to explain yourself using words today – body language will be quicker and more efficient. Let everyone see that you intend to reach your goal no matter what obstacles may stand in your way. Show them you mean business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Progress in certain activities may have been slow of late but over the next few days the tempo will pick up and soon it will feel as if the wind is at your back again. Just make sure you don’t move so fast that you risk tripping over!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not see eye-to-eye with a certain person but don’t let that stop you from working with them, especially if you are linked in a professional capacity. Getting the job done is more important than winning a personal argument.

