IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop thinking so much about what you should be doing with your life and just be who you are. Throw all your long-term plans in the bin and take each new day as it comes. The universe will guide you to the place that was made specially for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have a number of really good ideas bouncing back and forth in your head at the moment but don’t do anything with them yet. A week or so from now the sun will move into your sign and that’s when you can make your move too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new chapter in your life is beginning and in a matter of days fame and fortune will be heading your way. Can it really be that simple? Yes it can, so stop looking for reasons to fail and start believing you’re on the up elevator to success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you do for friends and relatives while you are on the way up the more they will do for you later on when you are on the way down. Not that you’ll be down for long – Gemini is a sign that knows how to bounce back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you find a positive outlet for all that pent-up physical and emotional energy. If you don’t you may find yourself bickering with partners and colleagues over matters that most days you would not even notice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your rightful place in the world is at the top and anyone who tries to stop you getting there had better have a good insurance package! You are in no mood to slow down or wait for others to catch up. Set the pace, then go even faster.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you tend to believe only in what you can see and hear with your own eyes and ears, but what happens today will remind you that there are more subtle levels to life as well. What does your intuition tell you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore what other people say can and cannot be done and follow your instincts wherever they lead you. You may be a partnership person by nature but today and over the weekend you must strike out on your own. It’s Libra against the world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your main task now is to sit down with partners and loved ones and discuss what’s been coming between you. The good news is if you are prepared to listen as well as talk recent disputes can easily be resolved. There’s no need to play the blame game.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be the sort of person who prefers to look at the bigger picture rather than all the small, petty things that make up the whole but it will pay you to focus on details today. Even a minor mistake could throw your plans into confusion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so much cosmic activity in one of the better areas of your chart you can take your pick of the many good things coming your way. Never doubt that you deserve each and every one of them, no matter what your jealous rivals might say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You’ve had your fill of people telling you one thing one day and something completely different the next. Let them know, loudly and clearly, that from here on in the only advice you will be taking is your own. Trust yourself to do the right thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you are close to emotionally is feeling a bit down, so make it your business to put the smile back on their face. A good first move would be to remind them of all the things they have to be thankful for. It’s still a beautiful world.

