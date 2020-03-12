Your daily horoscope: March 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What is it you want from life more than anything else? What are you prepared to give up for it? The message of your birthday chart is that your most precious dream can come true this year – but first you must leave many of your old ways behind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Will you work like a demon today? Or will you do nothing at all? The simple fact is the choice is entirely your own, so decide what you need most – to make money or to rest – and then give yourself over to that goal 100 per cent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel that you have not been rewarded enough for what you have done then kick up a fuss, and make it a big one. There is every indication that by making your dissatisfaction known you will get a raise, or maybe even a promotion!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if you have fallen short of the goals you set for yourself at the turn of the year but don’t worry too much. The fact is you have been doing the groundwork and laying the foundations for future success – which won’t be long in coming.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in one of the more sympathetic areas of your chart will bring success of one sort or another over the next few days, but you still need to watch out for people who don’t want to see you do well. Look ahead, but watch your back too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in a position of authority appears to have it in for you and may even be telling your colleagues that you cannot be trusted. There is no need to get angry about it. Your work mates won’t believe him and he is right to fear your ambition.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste time on people who are either too lazy to get things done for themselves, or too disconnected from reality to realize they are going about it the wrong way. There will always be stupid people – they are the ones who make you look smart!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may feel a bit under the weather today, as if every effort is too much for you, in which case you are strongly advised to take it easy for a while. At this time of year more than most you need to pay attention to your well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you believe in yourself and have faith in your abilities, then there is nothing you cannot do. The sun in your fellow water sign of Pisces will encourage you to get out into the world and create something amazing. So why are you still here? Get moving!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone will give you a hard time today and, in true Sagittarian fashion, your reaction will be to give them a hard time back. But is that really necessary? The planets suggest your best response will be to laugh at them. Show the world you don’t take them seriously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not agree with what a friend is doing but don’t make an issue of it. If they want to behave in ways that make them look foolish, well, that’s up to them. Only give advice if they expressly ask for it – and chances are they won’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Negative thoughts have a way of attracting negative events and the current cosmic climate indicates most strongly that you cannot afford to be anything less than positive, both mentally and emotionally. Life is what you make of it, so make it a masterpiece.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger now that you have so much confidence in yourself that you could go too far and start something you won’t be able to finish, which in turn could actually dent your self-belief. Never forget that you have limits, just like everyone else.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com