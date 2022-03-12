Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you need to stop daydreaming and deal with your life as it is, not as you wish it might be. It’s a harsh world out there and a realistic approach is a must if you want to get ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something that seems of the utmost importance to so many people may seem trivial to you but if you are smart you won’t make an issue of it. Sometimes it surprises you, and worries you, how easily friends and loved ones can lose their grip on reality.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If life has become a bit too predictable of late then by all means shake things up a bit. Don’t just rock the boat for the sake of it though. Get involved with a cause or a movement that aims to make the world a better place.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A project of some sort may no longer inspire you the way it once did but don’t be too eager to junk it. The planets warn this is not a good time to make a final break, so stick with it. Your input could still make a huge difference.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Clear your mind of irrelevant thoughts and focus on the one issue that means more to you than all the others issues joined together. The more ideas are bouncing round your brain the less likely it is you will make the right call.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A secret relationship may be a lot of fun but sooner or later you will have to come clean about what you’ve been up to together. It may be nothing scandalous but others may think the worst if you keep them in the dark too long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Neptune in your opposite sign means that partnerships of all kinds must benefit other people as much as they benefit you. The more harmonious one-to-one relationships are the more you will get from them, not just emotionally but financially too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sit back and let other people do the hard work. This is one of those times when you don’t need to exert yourself as in most situations friends and family members are more than happy to work up a sweat for you. Enjoy it while it lasts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Creatively and romantically you will be perfectly in tune with other people this weekend, so much so that you’ll make all the right moves without having to think about them. Go with the flow and enjoy the harmonious way everyone gets along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A more relaxed attitude to life will do you a lot of good over the next 48 hours, especially on the domestic front where loved ones will appreciate that you are more loving and less hyper. Peace at home is the foundation for every kind of success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if one or two minor things go wrong this weekend because it will all come good again early next week. Also, make an effort to get out into the world and meet with people whose outlook on life is a bit more relaxed than your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to get a loan or some other kind of financial assistance this is a good time to ask. Neptune’s influence in the money area of your chart means others will be happy to help you out, but you must agree on a sensible schedule for repayment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you have not yet completed a project that seemed easy when it began but got a whole lot tougher as time progressed. The only pressure you’ll be under this weekend is the pressure you put on yourself, so relax.

