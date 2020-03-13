Your daily horoscope: March 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be challenged to rise above petty situations, and the influence of petty people, over the coming 12 months and get to a place where you are able to see the bigger picture – a picture made up of fun, sun and every possible joy in life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A week from now the sun will move into your sign and a new solar year will begin. Between now and then you must confront your fears and find a way past them. The last thing you want is to be held back from making the most of your talents.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone whose views you disagree with on every level won’t take kindly to you pointing out where they have got it all wrong. That won’t stop you, of course, be you need to be aware that there could be some kind of backlash.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you live or work with will get a bit emotional over the next 24 hours, and although you may not be comfortable with it you will sympathize with their plight. But don’t just feel sorry for them Gemini, find constructive ways to help.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in Pisces makes it easy for you to outshine your rivals, but you may find it harder to get your own way today and over the weekend. Make sure you are on good terms with employers and other powerful people. You’ll need them on your side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be more than a little wasteful at the moment, and although that does not worry you now it will worry you later when you look back and realize how much more you could have got for your time and your money. Still, that’s the Leo way!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be careful that in your desire to stand out from the crowd you don’t stand out so far that someone is tempted to cut you down to size. You may be going places but you will get there quicker if you don’t make a target of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

People seem to be more demanding than usual, and that’s something you will need to get used to. When the sun moves into your opposite sign on the 20th you won’t get your own way as often as you have done in the past. You’ll have to adapt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have taken on so much work in recent weeks that you may now be wondering if it was such a good idea. Yes, the extra money is nice, but what about the effect on your social life? Give it some thought, then make the necessary adjustments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It won’t be long before you enjoy no end of opportunities to make your mark, but you are more likely to taste success if you deal first with a family or relationship matter that has dragged on too long. That means now Sag, not next year!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem to others that you don’t have a care in the world but Capricorn is a sign that always worries, even if you disguise it well, and what worries you now is how you are going to get on top of your workload. You could ask for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know there is no such thing as something for nothing, so why are you allowing yourself to be tempted by an offer that is clearly too good to be true? Get past this moment of weakness Aquarius, and get yourself back to reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need to make a decision about money it might pay you to wait until the Sun moves into the financial area of your chart next week. But if you can’t wait, make sure you look at the issue from every possible angle. It’s not just about dollars and cents.

