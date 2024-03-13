Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Looking back over the past 12 months you would no doubt admit that you should have been more adventurous, but steer clear of regret. What you learnt about life then you can apply with energy and enthusiasm this year. No experience is ever wasted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

According to the planets you have overlooked something important and need to go back and find out what it is. You could just push ahead regardless but that may lead to some serious financial losses later in the year. Fix it now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the friendship and career areas of your chart will encourage you to believe that your hopes and dreams will come true. If you believe that with all your heart then it may happen in the next few weeks, or even days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not agree with what someone in a position of authority tells you today but if you are smart you will act as if you do. Be tactful. Don’t let them become aware that you are not in the least bit impressed by their powers of critical thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you meet could play a crucial role in your mental and emotional development, so be open to people who approach you out of the blue and don’t just assume they want something at your expense. On the contrary, you are the one who will profit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to back up your latest big idea with a large injection of cash but don’t be hasty. If it’s as good as you think it is the universe will guide you in the right direction, and you won’t need to pay a dime for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why do you crave approval from someone you don’t actually respect that much? Whatever the reason may be you need to get over it quickly because it is holding you back from pursuing your dreams. Cut the subconscious knot and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you go out of your way to be helpful to other people today, even to the extent of having to postpone your own plans, the universe will pay you back big time later in the month. In the greater scheme of things no good deed ever goes unrewarded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be worrying that people you think of as rivals are going out of their way to do things for you but don’t let your suspicions get the better of you. Maybe they really do want to see you succeed after all. Stranger things have happened!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your powers of persuasion are at a peak now and if you are smart you will use those powers to guide friends and family members around to your way of thinking. On this occasion you really can claim to know what is best for them, so act accordingly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because social activities seem to be taking up a lot of your time at the moment you may worry that you should be focusing more on serious matters such as your finances and your career. You’re wrong. Relaxing and having fun is just as important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Take a long look around you today, at the people you interact with and at the events taking place in the world, and recognize just how lucky you have been. Then take that recognition and find ways to help other people be lucky too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

So many things are coming to a head now that you fear you won’t be able to keep track of it all. Stop worrying. Deep down you know what needs to be done and when the time comes to act you will do so with speed and self-assurance.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com