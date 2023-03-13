Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Partnerships and relationships will bring a great deal of joy over the coming year, and one particular liaison could take you in a radically new direction in life. Will it be someone new, or will it be a friend or lover reappearing from the past?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A little co-operation will go a long way today, so promise yourself now that no matter how obstructive some people may be you won’t react in kind. Hopefully your would-be-rivals will learn from your example and be more constructive in future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What others say and what others mean are likely to be two very different things today, so don’t take what you hear at face value. You may not want to be suspicious but the planets warn that on this occasion it may be the smartest move.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everyone is as thick-skinned as you, so make allowances for friends and relatives who get a bit upset when you direct criticism in their direction. It might help, of course, if you make sure your criticism is constructive rather than destructive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you think with your head rather than your heart today you will be able to make sense of a situation that seems rather confusing. But don’t rely on your head entirely. Balance your thinking with understanding of why some people act the way they do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A creative project has been dragging on a bit of late and needs to be brought to a speedy conclusion. That doesn’t mean you should rush it but it does mean you must put it at the top of your priority list over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart means your dominant position will be challenged at some stage this week and you could have a fight on your hands. Fortunately, you enjoy locking horns with those who think, wrongly, that they are better than you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how ambitious you may be there is only so much you can achieve at any one time and the message of the stars today is that, for best results in the long-term, you should ease off a bit in the short-term, starting this very moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your way with words will get you what you want today but having got it you may then decide it isn’t for you after all. Try to be aware of how your chopping and changing affects other people. Not everyone can be as adventurous as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The danger today is that because a number of little things have gone wrong of late you could easily slip into one of those moods where you believe that nothing will ever go right. That kind of thinking is often self-fulfilling, so snap out of it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The longer you put off dealing with a difficult situation in your personal life the worse it will be when you finally face up to it. It’s time to tackle the problem head-on and get past it once and for all. Not tomorrow, not later on, but right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Spend some time on your own today so you can make sense of the many thoughts and ideas that have been flooding your head. Lock the doors from the inside and ignore those who want you to come out and play. You’ve got some serious thinking to do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are entitled to your opinions and will have plenty of them today, but if you are smart you will also make an effort to listen to what other people have to say. Remember: the value of an opinion depends on the facts on which it is based.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com