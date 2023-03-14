Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will learn some important lessons about yourself, about the people you love and about the world at large over the coming year and those lessons will last a lifetime. One of those lessons is that you should always strive to see the good in other people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to get started today. Every time you knuckle down to get something done unexpected events take you off at a tangent. Maybe you should take the hint and stop trying so hard. Maybe you’re not meant to go in that particular direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will, of course, be disappointed if you discover that someone you thought you could trust has been misleading you but don’t be too hard on them or on yourself. Put it down to experience and swear that next time you won’t be so gullible.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

How do you know that a cry for help is genuine? How do you know you are not being tricked into doing things for people who cannot be bothered to do those things for themselves? Help them anyway. It’s your motives that matter, not theirs.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The urge to explore will be strong today and even if you have important things to do at home or at work you may just down tools and head off on your travels. And why shouldn’t you? Since when has work been more important than having fun?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

For some strange reason you seem reluctant to take the kind of risk that most other days you wouldn’t think twice about. Today’s Mars-Neptune link means you will feel the need to be cautious, even though you probably don’t know why that should be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you rarely let the world know what you are feeling but you could now go right the other way and allow yourself to get overly emotional. You may be embarrassed about it tomorrow but it’s something that needs to occur.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure senior colleagues and people in positions of power know who you are and what you can do. Sometimes you can be a bit too modest for your own good but now you must move in the opposite direction and shout your genius from the rooftops.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most flexible person alive, especially when it comes to your beliefs, but something will happen today that forces you to wonder if some of your assumptions have been missing the mark. There’s no shame in changing your viewpoint.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever bad blood there may have been between you and a colleague in recent weeks you must now get past it. Push the stubborn part of your nature to one side and be the one who extends the hand of friendship. You’ll be glad you did.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are not as set in your ways as some people believe and you intend to prove it. What occurs over the next 24 hours will give you the chance to show you are more than ready to adopt new methods both at home and at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Money matters of one sort or another have been taking up a large slice of your time and it may be tempting to ignore them today and focus on having fun with your friends. The planets warn if you do you could find yourself seriously out of pocket.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be highly motivated but not everyone you have dealings with shares your level of enthusiasm, especially when it comes to backing your hunches and taking chances. Go it alone if you have to. Your passion for life will guide and protect you.

