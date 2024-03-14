Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a conscious decision on your birthday to stay calm in all situations and to always look for the good in people even when they act in bad ways. By choosing a non-judgmental approach you will clear the path for wonderful things to come into your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could find you are a touch more emotional than usual today but now you are aware of that fact you can take steps not to overreact. If you remind yourself often that not everyone sees the world the same way as you then you should be okay.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be the case that someone has let you down but don’t cut them out of your life completely. The planets suggest there was no malicious intent involved and with a bit of good will on both sides you can get back on friendly terms again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you take nothing for granted over the next 24 hours. As Mercury, your ruler, is currently at odds with Mars there could be serious consequences if you believe what others tell you without checking the facts for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have been working on for a considerable period of time has reached the stage where you must decide whether to press ahead with it or to abandon it and focus your energy elsewhere. You’ve come this far so you might as well go all the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

News you receive from an unexpected source may not be to your liking but you will know instantly that it is true and has to be dealt with. The fact that it does not affect you directly is immaterial, because it will affect the people you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you hear on the grapevine today will grab your attention and you will seek to know more. Your sharp mind will know in a flash that there could be a profitable angle to it, so take the information and use it for your own ends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend seems overly emotional at the moment and you must make it your business to find out what has upset them so much. Your ability to see all sides of a story will enable you to make sense of the situation and offer some practical advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to push both your mind and your body to extremes today but that must be resisted. Your powers of recovery may be amazing but even a Scorpio needs to take time out once in a while to recover from their exertions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you act on your hunches today you could avoid the type of situation that sucks you in and doesn’t let you go again. The so-called experts may say you are missing out on the chance of a lifetime but do they mean this lifetime or the next?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury in the family area of your chart links with Mars in the financial area of your chart, so you will have to make a decision that either costs you money or annoys a family member. If you don’t make that decision you could end up doing both!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Travel plans and social activities will go well for you today but you could get a bit tetchy when dealing with people whose minds and bodies don’t move as fast as your own. Accept that it takes all sorts to make a world and, above all, stay calm.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in two minds about a project that could make you some serious money but which could also cost you a pretty penny if it goes wrong. Do you have to make a decision right now? Put it off until the early part of next week.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com