Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sudden disruptions are likely over the next few months but the good news is they will force you in new directions and make it easier to leave your old ways behind. Don’t try to avoid change, embrace it instead. The only thing to fear is fear itself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may appear as if you have lost ground to rivals and competitors lately but don’t worry about it. You will more than make up the gap when the Sun moves into your sign on the 20th. Between now and then you must keep believing in yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone has been taking advantage of you and the planets warn they will continue to do so until you get tough. Let them know in no uncertain terms that from here on in they are on their own. You won’t be their meal ticket a moment longer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to take some kind of risk today but cosmic activity in the career area of your chart warns that could be a mistake. You have no real idea what employers and colleagues are up to and must keep a low profile until you do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think you need to act quickly to make sure a partnership issue does not go beyond the point of no return but it’s not necessary. A loved one is well aware that your motives are pure and does not want or expect you to do anything drastic.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s good that you are dissatisfied with your lot because that will give you the motivation to make major changes. You don’t need to throw the entirety of your life in the trash and start again from scratch but you do need to get back to basics.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think you are at least two steps ahead of your rivals but what happens between now and the full moon in your sign on Friday will show it may be you who is lagging. You have been taking too much for granted and that needs to change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Venus, your ruler, moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you may be of the opinion that you can get away with most things, and maybe you can, but it will only take one wrong move to trip you up. Leave nothing to chance today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get a clear signal today that you need to ease back on a project that has become a bit of an obsession. By all means keep working on it but recognize that it’s not the only thing that matters – and that it’s people who matter most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are finding it hard to keep your emotions in check then clearly you need to work on something that acts as a release for all that negative energy. Physical activity, such as sport, is probably the best way to heal without making enemies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is important that you stand up for what you believe in today. A conflict of interests is likely but you are very much on the side of the angels, so refuse to back down and make sure everyone knows that for you it’s about principle, not profit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in the mood to speed things up, especially on the work front, but not everyone shares your desire to push ahead as quickly as possible, so make allowance for those whose ambitions don’t match your own. Try to be a little less forceful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find it impossible to avoid a feud of some kind today but that’s a good thing. For too long you have been papering over the cracks and the only way forward now is to make those cracks even bigger. Don’t be afraid to take people on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com