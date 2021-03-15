Your daily horoscope: March 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Words will come easy to you over the coming 12 months and if you are involved in the communications business your reputation will soar. Even if you are not, your powers of persuasion are such that few will be able to deny you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do your utmost to avoid petty arguments over the next few days, because they could have a negative effect on areas of your life that are best not disrupted. Whatever happens in the wider world there’s not much you can do about it personally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take care not to go too far or say too much today, because the consequences of your words and actions could be tougher to handle than you realize. Play safe. Keep your head down and make sure you don’t give others ammunition they can use to hurt you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Moderation is essential, especially on the work front where it will be all too easy to get in a war of words with people whose power you cannot hope to challenge. Appearances are important too, so stay calm and make it look as if you are in control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be more decisive than usual now that mind planet Mercury is moving into one of the more dynamic areas of your chart. However, you need to recognize that being decisive does not guarantee you will make correct decisions. Think carefully before taking action.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A change in circumstances will compel you to act in ways that don’t feel natural over the next 24 hours. To begin with you will need to seek assistance from people you may have previously looked down on. How does your ego feel about that?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you are close to – a partner or loved one – will change something in their own life today that inevitably leads to changes for you too. The simple fact is your fates are so closely entwined that you can only succeed or fail together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone makes what are clearly unreasonable demands of you today then you must stand up for yourself – because no one else will. If you allow yourself to become a pawn in someone else’s game then you must expect to be put in harm’s way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get the chance to turn the tables on someone who has given you a hard time in recent weeks and you won’t hesitate to hit back hard. By making an example of them others may not be quite so eager to take you on in future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you speak too harshly to someone today you could alienate them to such an extent that they won’t want to work with you again. That may not bother you now but it will do later on when there are things you need them to do for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get along with just about everyone today, and that’s good, but you also need to be aware that just because you can hold an amiable conversation with someone does not mean you can trust them. Watch their body language for tell-tale signs of dishonesty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

One way or another you will get your way over the next two or three days, but if you are smart you will recognize that actions always have consequences and that not all consequences are guaranteed to be good. Be careful who you antagonize.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

These are exciting times for you and with mind planet Mercury moving into your sign today you won’t be short of ideas for making life more exciting still. This is potentially one of the most productive times of the year, but you need to be self-disciplined.