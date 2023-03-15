Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Material and professional matters won’t mean so much to you over the coming year. You will be far more interested in delving into the mysteries of existence and what your higher role in life should be. You can and you will make a difference in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go out of your way to stay cool, calm and collected today. There may be one particular individual who seriously rubs you up the wrong way but if you can deal with them without getting angry you’ll be pleased with yourself. Think of it as a test.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to let your responsibilities to other people get in the way of the things you need to do for yourself. Today’s sun-Neptune link will encourage you to make sacrifices for friends and loved ones, and that’s great, but it must not be at your own expense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some of the people you have to deal with today may give in to despair but don’t let them drag your mood down too. Yes, there’s a lot going on in the world that is worrying but it’s not so bad that you should just give up. Keep fighting.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you can do to assist a friend in need then by all means step in and do what you can for them, but don’t do it all. The challenges the universe is sending their way may be designed to teach them to look after themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find yourself in two minds today about which direction to move next then maybe you should not move at all. The sense of urgency you feel most likely comes from other people saying you should do this and do that. Ignore every one of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Not everyone shares your ability to look ahead and divine which way the wind is likely to be blowing a day, a week or a month from now, so make allowances for those who are running around in circles – and, of course, stay out of their way!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you are tempted to take some kind of risk on the work front the more you should stop and think about what might happen if it goes wrong. It’s one thing to be ambitious and adventurous but there’s no point being reckless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

According to the planets you may be anxious about a project that seems to have hit a wall in recent weeks. Leave it alone for a while and do something completely unrelated. When you come back to it later on you will know how to proceed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everyone makes mistakes – yes, even a Sag – so if you find yourself having to make amends or make apologies today don’t hate yourself for it. If you show a bit of remorse (even if you don’t really mean it) your error will be quickly forgiven.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to make your plans too rigid today because with Neptune strong in your chart it’s likely you will have to change them at a moment’s notice, then change them again a few hours later! Expect the unexpected and you won’t be disappointed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn that rivals will be following what you do closely today, hoping you will slip up and say something they can disprove and make you look bad. Don’t exaggerate in any way, shape or form. Stick to the facts at all times.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s link with Neptune in your own sign will bring to the fore the very best of your nature. Don’t listen to those who say you should be more critical or cynical because that’s not who you are. Be loving and forgiving and lead by example.

