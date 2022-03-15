Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are going to have to make some serious changes over the next 12 months, the kind of changes that cannot be reversed later on. But why would you want to reverse them when the universe indicates they will bring so much happiness and success?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep your emotions under control. The planets warn that a rival is hoping and praying you will let your feelings get the better of you and make the kind of mistake which they can profit from. Don’t let that happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t change your thinking often but the planets are about to disrupt some of your cozy assumptions. You may think you know what is right and what is wrong but doubts will creep in over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Slow down a bit and take stock of how far you have come over the past six months. The approaching full moon will confront you with a number of serious challenges and to deal with them you need to know both who you are and where you are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There have been times of late when you feared you were not making enough progress toward your long-term goals but what happens over the next few days will cheer you up no end. The only thing that needs changing is your own negative thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the sort of person who enjoys making compromises but you won’t have much choice in the matter today. Whatever it is you want the most you will only get it if you help someone else get what they want too. You need each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not often you indulge in wishful thinking but there is a danger you will let your fantasies run away with you between now and Friday’s full moon. It’s good to dream but your dreams are unlikely to come true if you lose touch with reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t spend time and energy on things that are of no real importance. With Mars and Venus, your ruler, moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you must focus on creative and artistic activities that bring you joy, and could make money for you too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Once you have made a decision you must stick with it, no matter how many people say you have got it wrong. Even if you have, your passion and your will to win guarantee that you can still make a success of it. Failure is not an option.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing today is that you focus on the major things you have in common with other people, rather than on petty differences. Look for connections in everything you do, both at home and at work. They’re there if you want to find them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The time has come to face up to a situation that has not worked out the way you intended. The most likely reason it has not gone well is because your expectations were way too high. A little bit of realism will go a long way today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the people you deal with over the next few days could get touchy for no good reason, so promise yourself now that you won’t take it personally if they say things you find you cannot agree with. Treat it all as a bit of a joke.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone will give you advice today that you don’t much appreciate but it would be wrong to assume they are trying to annoy you for the fun of it. Maybe they believe every word they say. Thank them for their suggestion and then just ignore it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com