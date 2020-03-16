Your daily horoscope: March 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore anyone and everyone who tries to point out where you have been going wrong. Why? Because you have not been going wrong at all. The message of your birthday chart is that your world is, was and always will be a wonderful place. So enjoy it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know what it is you want from life, so why are you not out there getting it? Maybe it’s because you want so much that you secretly doubt your dream will ever come true. Nonsense. Believe in yourself. Act as if you cannot fail – and you won’t.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can be a bit too easygoing at times and you seem to believe you can just breeze through a tough set of circumstances without giving it much thought or effort. That’s a mistake. The situation is serious and you need to get serious as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Follow your instincts over the next few days and don’t stop to wonder either if what you are doing is right or if you are doing it the right way. The key to success is action, so get your mind and body in gear and make a few moves.

Story continues below advertisement

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun moves closer to the area of your chart that governs your place in the world you will need to give more thought to your work and career. Is what you are doing fulfilling you mentally, emotionally and financially? If not, a major change is needed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open and make connections between what is going on in the world at large and what is going on in your personal affairs. The two are linked in some interesting ways – find out how and then exploit that information.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A few days from now the sun will move into the wealth area of your chart and you will have to up your game where your finances are concerned. Today, however, you must focus on a relationship that has gone downhill of late. It’s still important, so save it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must make an effort to see what is going on from another person’s point of view. When you understand where they are coming from you will also understand why they have been behaving in such strange ways of late – and then you will be more forgiving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be tempting to confront someone with your suspicions but the planets warn that is not a good idea. Keep what you think you know to yourself for the time being, because by the end of the week you will realize you got it completely wrong!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find it ridiculously easy to get your way – all you have to do is ask for something and someone will rush to get it for you. This may not be just a passing phase. You are about to enter a much more pleasing and productive period.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a person you live or work with defies your wishes today you must not let yourself get angry about it. There may be a very good reason why they feel unable to do what you are asking, so stay calm and talk it through with them.

Story continues below advertisement

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Restrictions of one kind or another, including financial, have been holding you back for some time, but that phase is now coming to an end and in a matter of days you will rediscover the sense of freedom you seem to have lost. Be patient.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury, planet of the mind, moves back into your sign today and almost immediately you will understand things that confused you before. Once you start to see what is going on you must make sure others can see it as well. Don’t keep good news to yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com