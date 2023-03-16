Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when your powers of self-control will be challenged by people who, to put it mildly, rub you the wrong way. No matter what the provocation may be you must stay calm – for your sake, not theirs.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Now that values planet Venus is moving into the money area of your chart your financial situation should begin to improve. But if you do come into extra cash over the next few days don’t rush out and spend it all. Put some away for a rainy day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Smile and have fun today and let everyone know you’re in one of those moods when the world could be hammering at your door and it would not bother you one little bit. You are under cosmic protection and can’t put a foot wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you think is a problem isn’t really a problem at all and what happens over the next 24 hours will enlighten you to that fact. You’ve been getting worked up about issues that are of no real significance, so calm down and start thinking straight again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Ignore what is taking place in the world at large and focus instead on your innermost thoughts. The simple fact is if you want to change what is going on “out there” for the better you first need to sort out what’s going on inside your own head.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Venus moves into the career area of your chart today you should be a bit more relaxed about your work situation. Once you stop worrying that rivals might be pulling ahead of you it will be much easier to get your own act together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been taking life far too seriously of late and need to chill out. Yes, of course, there are aims and ambitions that must be pursued but it’s possible to enjoy yourself at the same time. Look hard enough and you’ll find something to smile about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be inclined to give a colleague who has let you down the benefit of the doubt today but don’t be too generous in your forgiveness. If they failed to reach the standards you expect of them you must let them know it cannot happen again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Love planet Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so relationships of all kinds should run more smoothly from now on. If you are in the market for love you are advised to stay alert as someone special will be striving to catch your eye.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Even a human dynamo such as yourself needs a break once in a while and as Venus moves into the wellbeing area of your chart today this might be the perfect time to take one. Listen to what your body and mind are trying to tell you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you will be able to charm almost anyone today and for many days to come. Use that talent to impress people whose support could mean the difference between success and failure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some kind of upset on the home front can be put right today but only if you swallow your pride and make the first move. You may genuinely believe the bad feeling wasn’t your fault but ignore that and bring the feuding and fighting to an end.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you keep your ear to the ground today you could pick up some useful information. Some people don’t know when to keep their mouths shut and that fact will work in your favour and give you a huge advantage both socially and professionally.

