Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if everyone but you is on top of their game over the coming year but that is an illusion. If you acknowledge that you are less than perfect it will give you a huge advantage over those who see failure as something shameful.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too sensitive to criticism this weekend because if you get emotional you may end up saying and doing things you later regret. The simple fact is you cannot change what other people think, but you can choose to ignore it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be on the go from the moment you wake up in the morning to the moment your head hits the pillow at night. Do you need to rush about so much? No you do not. Slow down and give your mind and body time to recover.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your past is about to catch up with you but it need not be a negative experience. You may have done things you now regret but it is part of the learning curve we call life. In the greater scheme of things it could even do you some good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t hide yourself away from the world this weekend – get out there and show you are not afraid to face up to people and situations you find challenging. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you have what it takes to succeed at the highest levels.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some of your friends and colleagues seem to be taking sides in behind-the-scenes plots and schemes but you must steer clear of that kind of thing. You have a reputation for being completely open and honest about your opinions – don’t lose it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you must finish what you started before you move on to a new plan or project. If you leave something half done it will nag at you for weeks to come and limit what else you might achieve.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Lookahead for the week starting March 10

Your daily horoscope: March 11, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 12, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 13, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 14, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 15, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Focus your energy in a single direction over the next 48 hours rather than try to do everything at once. A sun-Neptune union in the wellbeing area of your chart means you may have underestimated what it will take to get an important task done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get involved in an argument of some kind this weekend you could find that it puts a serious strain on a relationship. For that reason alone you are advised to let a friend or colleague have their say while not saying much in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a friend or workmate threatens you with dire consequences if you don’t follow their advice to the letter this weekend you must laugh in their face. You have never been the sort to give in to intimidation and you are not about to start now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It does not matter what others say or do to annoy you this weekend you must not let it bother you. The best way to deal with people who are overly aggressive is to pretend that you find them funny. The joke’s on them if you refuse to react.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that starts out simple this weekend could become very complicated very quickly, so stay alert and be ready to change the way you do things at a moment’s notice. If you cannot be flexible then it will be a lot harder to prosper.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun joins forces with your ruling planet Neptune in your own sign this weekend, making this the ideal time to decide what your aims and ambitions are going to be for the rest of the year. Don’t trade your ideals for money or fame.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com