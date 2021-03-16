Your daily horoscope: March 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means you can take huge strides towards your long-term goals. If you believe in who you are and what you can do, the universe will place a cosmic wind at your back and soon you’ll be speeding along.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be secretive about what you are planning today, especially if it involves your work or career. The less others know about your ambitions the better, especially if you are working towards a goal that could make your rivals jealous if you succeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take the initiative in group and social activities and don’t be afraid to give a lead to people who need someone to follow. The way you interact with other people now could have a huge impact on the opportunities you get in the future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Deal with employers and other important people with confidence today. You should know by now that you are capable of completing the tasks they are likely to set you with ease, so there is absolutely nothing you should be worried about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s link to Pluto today means there is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it. That does not, however, mean you should attempt to do everything. Be selective in the objectives you set for yourself. Quality beats quantity every time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to look in the mirror and be honest about what you see there. Others have been talking you up of late but do they really mean what they say, or are they flattering you for their own ends? You’ll be stronger if you acknowledge your limitations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t do something today just because other people seem to expect it of you. With so much cosmic activity working in your favor you can confidently refuse to do what they suggest and choose to follow your own path. What can they do about it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets indicate that you need to change your attitude toward getting things done. To start with you must focus only on goals that are important to you. Then you must go after them with everything you’ve got. Anything less than 100 per cent won’t do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time wondering if you are capable of passing a test or reaching a target, just get on and do what has to be done and be confident that you will eventually reach your chosen goal. One step at a time will get you where you need to go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to deal with some annoying people today, the kind of people who will waste your time if you let them. So don’t let them. Sometimes you have to be ruthless and this is one of those times. Don’t suffer fools gladly Sag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in Pisces links with Pluto in your sign today, which suggests you now have the power to make things happen. You will also have the power to make things happen for other people – but you must be selfish and put your own interests first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to ask anyone’s permission to make the changes you desire, but you will have to live with the consequences if you get it wrong, so think carefully before making your next move. But once you make it, go all the way!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your confidence will soar today as the sun in your sign links nicely with power planet Pluto. Try to hold on to that feeling that all things are possible, that nothing is beyond your abilities. Eventually the feeling will fade but the memory of it will remain.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com