IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t get what you desire this year by trying to blast obstacles out of the way, so think before you act and act only in ways that take you closer to your goals in measured steps. You’re not competing against the clock, so slow down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If something is not working out for you the impatient side of your nature could persuade you to give up on it altogether, but the planets warn that would be a very bad move. Leave it for a day or two. Come back to it refreshed later on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you look for a rational explanation to what is going on in your life the less likely you are to see it. This is one of those occasions when you need to trust that everything will work out for the best in the end, and it will.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must resist the urge to act on impulse today, because almost certainly you will make the wrong move. If you spend a little less time hurrying here, there and everywhere you might have more time to think through the possible outcomes of your actions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times over the next few days when you seriously wonder if you are heading in the wrong direction. Do you change course immediately? No you do not. Friday’s full moon will make it abundantly clear what you need to do next, so wait a bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn there is a danger you will waste money on projects that have little hope of success. Neptune in the wealth area of your chart means you can be a bit vague about your long-term financial plans, so err on the side of caution.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful over the next two or three days that you do not put a relationship under the kind of pressure that could destroy it. Sometimes you can be too exacting in what you expect from other people. Try not to judge others by your ridiculously high standards.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Large problems don’t seem to worry you much but little things can easily get under your skin and that is something you need to deal with between now and Friday’s full moon. Stand back from life and make an effort to see the bigger picture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only danger today is that you might react to a negative event by going way over the top with your response. In the greater scheme of things it’s probably not that important, so count slowly to 10 and let the situation sort itself out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been thinking about making some rather big changes in your life and what happens over the next few days will bring opportunities to do just that. Be careful though. When there is a full moon in the sky it can be hard to make rational decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It can be all too easy to criticize other people for their behavior but the planets urge you to focus on the way you conduct your own affairs. If you cut corners or bend rules it’s inevitable you will be found out, much to your embarrassment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have so many great ideas whizzing around that big brain of yours, but how many of them are truly practical? The message of the stars today is that you need to be a bit less eager and a bit more choosy in your choice of ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have a great deal of pent-up energy at your disposal, but if you don’t use it wisely you could find that the universe directs it back at you. Aim to make every single action you take for the benefit of other people as well as yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com