Your daily horoscope: March 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be afraid to make changes over the coming year – the bigger the better. It won’t be long before you are in a position to look back and recognize how far you have come, and how much further you can go if you keep moving forward. Never give up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your sign at the weekend and it won’t hurt to start thinking now about what new things you want to be doing over the following 12 months. Visualize how you would like your future to look, then start behaving as if success is guaranteed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Recent weeks have been hectic to say the least but it won’t be long before the pace of life comes down a notch or two and you have time to recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries. You must rest now if you are showing signs of fatigue.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how often you may have clashed with someone in the past you will start to get on with them over the next few days. Will your new-found understanding last? It will if you want it to – and if you don’t expect too much of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you are now very close to success and when the sun moves into the career area of your chart at the weekend you will get the opportunity to impress employers and other important people. Between now and then, practice your skills.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence will make a big comeback over the next few days and any feelings of doubt or dread you may have been carrying around will quickly disappear. That larger-than-life Leo we all know and love will return very soon!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to withdraw from the limelight and be by yourself for a day or two then do so and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. No one expects you to be the life and soul of every party, so why expect it of yourself?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once the sun moves into your opposite sign of Aries on Saturday you should find partnership matters easier to deal with. Part of the reason is that you will be able to see things from other people’s points of view. Empathy always helps.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there is something you need to finish then get cracking on it right now. There may be no deadline for its completion but if it is not done and dusted by the time the Sun changes signs on the 20th it may never get done at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life may not have been a bundle of laughs of late but in a matter of days you will find plenty to smile about again. A rather negative phase is coming to an end and, in true Sagittarius fashion, you will celebrate by going way over the top.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find yourself taking certain events too seriously then you should break off from contact with the people around you and stand back from your life so you can see it from a wider angle. The world’s really not as bad as you think it is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have worked hard to get your message across in recent weeks but met with only limited success. However, when the sun moves into the communications area of your chart at the weekend that won’t be a problem any more. Start preparing your next speech now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are the commitments you made in recent weeks good commitments or bad commitments? That remains to be seen but if you do have doubts about some of the things you’ve agreed to there may still be time to back out. But you’ve got to act now.

